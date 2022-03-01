WESTPORT — The Westport Library Association has been awarded two grants that will allow for expanded Public Access Wi-Fi in the center of the Town of Westport.
The Cloudsplitter Foundation has awarded the library $5,191 and the Adirondack Foundation Special and Urgent Needs Fund has awarded $2,590 to build-out the necessary infrastructure to support the project.
ROBUST ACCESS
“We are excited that the library will be able to provide robust Public Access Wi-Fi to everyone on every corner of our library campus including our beautiful lawn,” Dan Schoonover, president of the board of trustees, said.
“We are grateful for the generosity of the Cloudsplitter Foundation and Adirondack Foundation for their support of our mission.”
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the library has seen increased demand for high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity, especially outdoors. “While the Westport Library was established in 1884, it is vital that our patrons have access to the technology of the 21st century,” Hillary Hollister-Hinge, library director, said.
COMMUNITY-MINDED
LayerEight, of Plattsburgh, has been contracted for the build-out which will include new interior and exterior access points and other necessary equipment.
Westelcom will provide the highspeed, fiber optic Broadband service.
“We are proud to partner with the library on this important community-minded project,” James Forcier, CEO of Westelcom and Chazy Westport Communications, said.
COMING THIS SPRING
The library anticipates installation to be completed this spring.
“Having free high-speed Wi-Fi in the center of town is just one more reason why Westport is a great place to live, work and visit,” Ike Tyler, Westport Town Supervisor, said.
Established in 1884, the Westport Library Association is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt organization. The library is a member of the Clinton-Essex-Franklin Library System.
