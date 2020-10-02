FORT COVINGTON — Two people received several felony charges following separate incidents two days in a row, State Police say.
First, on Sept. 27, at approximately 10:45 p.m., troopers observed a pick-up truck towing a trailer, traveling northbound on State Route 37 in the town of Westville, without tail lights or brake lights, and a traffic stop was initiated, according to a press release.
After the vehicle initially stopped, the operator then sped away and the pursuit continued into Fort Covington where the suspect struck guide-wires, a U.S. Border Patrol vehicle and two State Police patrol vehicles, the release said.
The suspect vehicle entered into Canada via the Tarbell Road before the suspects ultimately stopped following the deployment of a tire deflation device by the Akwesasne Mohawk Police.
They were taken into custody and identified as Khye J. Charleston, 26, of St. Regis Falls, and Alyssa M. Laflesh, 29, of Bombay.
The suspects were found to be in possession of a stolen pick-up truck and trailer containing spray foam equipment valued at approximately $50,000, the release said, which had been stolen from a residence in the village of Malone.
Charleston was charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of stolen property and two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, all felonies, as well as one count of third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle and two counts of second-degree reckless endangerment, all misdemeanors.
He was arraigned by the Bombay Town Court and released to reappear in the Westville Town Court and Fort Covington Town Court.
Laflesh was charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony, and was arraigned in Bombay Town Court and released to appear in Westville Town Court.
State Police were assisted by the U.S. Border Patrol, St. Regis Mohawk Tribal Police, Malone Village Police and Akwesasne Mohawk Police, the release said.
THE NEXT DAY
The next day, three people were arrested after shoplifting from Walmart on Sept. 28, according to State Police.
Troopers responded to the store at approximately 8:55 p.m. for the report of shoplifters and found Charleston and Laflesh, as well as Ryan M. Avery, 31, of Constable, a press release said.
They were all arrested after an investigation revealed that they had stolen $314.79 in Wal-Mart merchandise, according to the release, and that Charleston and Laflesh were both previously banned from Walmart property for prior arrests for shoplifting.
They were both charged with one count of third-degree burglary, a felony, and were arraigned in Malone Town Court and released on their own recognizance to reappear there at a later date.
Avery was charged with petit larceny, a misdemeanor, and released with an appearance ticket returnable to Malone Town Court.
