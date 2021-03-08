Two fishermen ticketed for undersized, over-the-limit trout on Schroon Lake

SCHROON LAKE — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation ticketed two fishermen on Schroon Lake in Essex County, after discovering they had caught trout over the legal limit of two per fisherman and under the legal length of 18 inches Feb. 18.
“Minimum size limits are used as a regulatory tool to ensure fish reach sexual maturity so they are able to spawn at least once before being removed from the population via recreational harvest,” the DEC said in a statement.
“This management strategy is also used to influence the size structure of a population and improve fishing quality by increasing the average size of fish available to be caught.”
After receiving a complaint about fishermen possibly catching undersized fish, Environmental Conservation Police Officers observed them from the shore until they returned to their vehicle, the DEC said.
When asked to see the fish they caught, one fisherman showed a legally caught fish while trying to hide the undersized ones. Of the nine undersized fish the ECOs discovered, the largest measured 17 inches, the DEC said.
One of the fishermen was also found to be fishing without a license and was ticketed for it. Both men were ticketed for undersized and over-the-limit lake trout but were allowed to keep the legal-length catch, the DEC said.
The undersized trout were donated to the DEC Bureau of Wildlife staff to use as bait for a fisher and pine marten live trapping study.
“The Fisher and Pine Marten Live Trapping Study is looking at the demographics (survival and reproduction) of fisher in the northern zone. There is evidence that the fisher population in some portions of the Adirondacks is declining, and this research is designed to get more information,” the DEC said.
“Researchers are live-trapping fisher and putting GPS collars on any adult females captured. This allows us to track their movements, estimate survival rates, and also locate potential den locations. During the spring and summer, DEC staff are going out to potential den sites and putting out a number of cameras to attempt to capture photos of the collared fisher to see whether she had kits and to get an idea of how many.”
