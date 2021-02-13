MOIRA — A family was displaced and their two pets were killed following a house fire at 272 O'Connell Road Friday afternoon.
Moira Fire Department arrived to the single wide house trailer at about 4:40 p.m., at which point the structure was nearly fully engulfed in the flames, Firefighter Timmy Trimm said.
The Moira Fire Department was joined by the Dickinson, Brushton, Bangor, Morrisville and Bombay fire departments to take on the fire in an all-exterior attack, Trimm said.
Two of the family pets — a dog and a gerbil — were killed in the fire, Trimm said. None of the family members were injured. The structure was also a total loss by the time the fire was extinguished, Trimm said.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown, Trimm said.
The Moira Fire Department was back in service about 20 minutes after arriving to the O'Connell Road residence, Trimm said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.