Two down, one to go

McKENZIE DELISLE/STAFF PHOTOMembers of the Plattsburgh City Common Council and the Plattsburgh Town Board crowded into the Council Chambers of City Hall Thursday evening for joint city-town public hearing. City councilors later OK'd two laws to officially meld 220 acres of town land located off of Reeves Lane, as well as a Sharon Avenue lot, into the Lake City's limits. The town's expected annexation of some city property on Lemay Drive still awaits a decision. Town Supervisor Michael Cashman expects that process to take about 90 days.