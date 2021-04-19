TICONDEROGA – Two people were displaced from their home after a fire on Schuyler Street in Ticonderoga Saturday night.
Arthur J. Cross, 63, and his brother, Ronald, were living in the house and got out without any injuries.
The fire broke out on the second story of a residence at 47 Schuyler St. and spread down the stairs, fire officials said.
Ticonderoga firefighters quickly extinguished it with a second-story interior attack after arrival. The building sustained damage to the second floor and smoke and water damage to the first floor.
The two-story woodframe home is owned by Richard Stonitsch, according to the Essex County Treasurer’s Office web site, and assessed for $29,800.
Ticonderoga Fire Chief Jason Parent was in charge of efforts at the fire site.
The Essex County Fire Investigation Unit conducted a probe of the fire and determined it was accidental, caused by a portable heater placed too close to ignitable materials.
Workers from the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided immediate emergency aid to the two residents.
Disaster Public Affairs Team Member Patricia Nicelli Piatov said in a release that the Red Cross provided health services and financial assistance to the Crosses which can be used for necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing.
“Volunteers also offered emotional support. In the coming days, Red Cross staff and volunteers will remain available to help those affected by the fire as they navigate the road to recovery.”
The home is not habitable until repairs are made, officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.