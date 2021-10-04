WESTVILLE — Two people were killed when a car went off the road and hit a tree Sunday night.
State Police said that at around 10:35 p.m., a 2020 Honda Accord operated by 44-year-old Kejon H. Burks of Milton, Vt. was traveling west on Route 122 when his vehicle ran off the roadway for an unknown reason and struck a tree.
Burks and his passenger, 50-year-old Constance D. Cortez of Colchester, Vt, both died, police said.
The accident is still under investigation.
