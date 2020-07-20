MALONE — Two people died and two others were injured in a one-car rollover in the early hours of Sunday, July 19, State Police say.
At approximately 2:44 a.m. that day, troopers responded to a report of a one-vehicle roll-over on Webster Street in the town of Malone, according to a press release.
A preliminary investigation found that a 2006 Dodge Ram pick-up truck was traveling north when the operator lost control of the vehicle and ran off the road, the release said.
The vehicle rolled over, ejecting all four occupants inside.
Two occupants, Kylee R. Young, 20, of North Bangor, and Braeden C. Bosjolie, 18, of Norwood, were both pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the release.
Two other occupants, Tucker M. Ludlow, 16, of Norwood and Alyssa M. Forget, 16, of Malone, were flown to the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, Vt., with serious injuries.
They are currently in stable condition there, the release said.
Young and Bosjolie were removed to the University of Vermont Healthcare Network Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh where autopsies will be conducted Monday.
An investigation is ongoing, the release said, and anyone with information is asked to contact the New York State Police at 518-873-2750.
State Police was assisted by the Malone Village Police Department.
