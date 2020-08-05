Two buildings break ground at former airport

PLATTSBURGH — The Development Corporation, or TDC, has broken ground on two new structures at the former Clinton County airport site, known as Air Industrial Park.
Construction will end with a new TDC administrative building and a 60,000 square foot industrial building, both to sit up the Industrial Boulevard strip from the Norsk Titanium site and Monaghan Medical Corporation's new, and nearly complete, plant.
The large industrial building will be flexible to allow for a single tenant or be broken up into three different units that can accommodate separate entities, a TDC release says.
"We are confident that building won’t be empty for long," President and CEO David Champagne says in the release. "There has been a steady increase in demand for space both with our current tenants and companies who are new to the region."
PARTNERSHIP
The Development Corporation owns and operates industrial parks in Clinton County's Greater Plattsburgh area.
The corporation currently owns and maintains 17 industrial buildings with occupancy rates hovering just below 100 percent.
TDC joined an effort alongside Clinton County and the Town of Plattsburgh to promote infrastructure expansion at the former Clinton County airport.
That initiative was supported by a grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration, as well as contributions from the three involved agencies.
ADMINISTRATIVE BUILDING
Engineering and surveying firm RMS as well as construction group Luck Builders are designing and constructing the two new structures.
TDC expects to be in their new administrative building by the final quarter of this year.
It will be a free-standing office building with office space for the staff, two conference rooms for board meetings and prospective tenant conversations, as well as an outdoor space for events and gatherings.
In the future, following concerns of the COVID-19 crisis, the release says, the corporation plans to again allow tenants to use their meeting space to hold meetings outside of their buildings.
INDUSTRIAL BUILDING
Construction timelines at the industrial building site hope to allow new tenants to move into the space as early as spring 2021.
The 60,000-square-foot building will have demising walls, featuring large overhead doors to allow for easy expansion into multiple suites.
Designed for industrial, light manufacturing and distribution, it will include both dock and drive-in doors and 26-foot ceilings, the release says.
'THANK AND SALUTE'
Clinton County Legislature Chairperson Mark Henry (R-Area 3) thought the two incoming structures were welcomed news in "these uncertain economic times."
"These TDC projects are a perfect complement to this growing industrial park and will no doubt enhance future development on adjacent properties," he says in the release. "This is exactly the type of growth all parties envisioned when the county partnered with TDC and the Town of Plattsburgh to improve the infrastructure at the former airport.”
North Country Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Garry Douglas said, as the region continued to navigate these unprecedented times, economic development was important.
"That's why this project is more important than ever," he says. "It shows justified confidence in the future along with a commitment to continue the historic redevelopment of the old airport site.
"We thank and salute our partners at The Development Corporation."
