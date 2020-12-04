PLATTSBURGH — Two people were arrested in connection with a crack cocaine bust on Wednesday, Plattsburgh City Police say.
The arrests were made by the City Police Narcotics Enforcement Unit Wednesday on the charges following an investigation into drug sales in the Plattsburgh area that was started this past summer by the New York State Police, with the Plattsburgh City Police Department's assistance.
The unit was contacted by the U.S. Marshals Service with information about a male, Marvin Chinn, 26, of Schenectady, who had an active warrant out of Schenectady for second-degree burglary and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, both felonies, and was allegedly evading police at 24 Clinton St., Apartment 301 in Plattsburgh, the city police press release said.
During the execution of a search warrant by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Tri-County Special Response Team at the Clinton Street address, police said they seized approximately 30 grams of crack cocaine, $6,058 in U.S. Currency, and miscellaneous drug packaging and distribution equipment.
The resident, Manda Parrish, 29, was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, as well as third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felonies.
Parrish was released on her own recognizance.
Chinn, who was found in the apartment's rear bedroom, was taken into custody, the release said, and transported by the U.S. Marshals to Schenectady where he was remanded to jail without bail.
