Tupper Lake mourns death of town super

TUPPER LAKE — The Tupper Lake community is mourning the loss of Clint Hollingsworth, the town supervisor, a former village board member and contractor, and a man known for his years of public service and his “contagious smile.”
Hollingsworth, 47, died Tuesday after a battle with cancer.
Hollingsworth had previously described the last year and a half of his life as a tough time, but one he grew from. He previously told the Enterprise confronting his health and seeing how precious life is led him to focus on what matters most. He said he was making the most of his time with family and friends, and working to better the town he lived in.
DIAMONDS UNDER PRESSURE
When he informed the public of his diagnosis in 2020, he quoted the 20th-century Presbyterian preacher Peter Marshall.
“When we long for life without difficulty, life reminds us all that the mighty oaks grow strong with contrary winds and diamonds are made under pressure.”
He was diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer in September 2020, a fact he made public as he continued his work on the village board, won reelection and this past November was elected town supervisor.
STAYED ACTIVE
Hollingsworth remained busy as he underwent rigorous rounds of chemotherapy. Chemotherapy is a harsh medical treatment. The drugs used can destroy cancer cells, but they also can target healthy ones. The process can be painful, exhausting and frightening, but Hollingsworth didn’t slow down his public work life.
Hollingsworth remained active on the village board as he lost hair, weight and energy.
In April 2020, he announced he was in remission. For a time, scans detected no signs of cancer in his esophagus, lymph nodes or liver. But he was not “cured,” he said. There was no cure for his type of cancer. He remained on chemotherapy.
SOUL HEALING
Hollingsworth said last year he was thankful for the care of Dr. Eric Pillemer and Sara Ames in the Oncology Department at Adirondack Medical Center in Saranac Lake.
Last year, he ran unopposed for the town supervisor seat, saying he had a vision for Tupper Lake as a place for business, recreation and family in a “soul-healing” natural environment.
Village Trustee Ron LaScala said Hollingsworth was a lifelong friend he could confide in. He was as close as a brother, LaScala said.
CHERISHED MEMORIES
LaScala said knowing what was coming, and having the time to enjoy Hollingsworth while he was still on this Earth, didn’t make his death any easier.
“I will miss the hours of conversation, debates, shared meals, shared hopes and dreams even a few shared tears over the years,” LaScala wrote on Facebook. “The thousands of hours of laughs and memories will be cherished forever.”
The village board started their meeting Wednesday night with each member sharing memories of Hollingsworth.
DON'T GET TIME BACK
LaScala said he was blessed to sit on the board with his best friend, and Hollingsworth was proud to serve.
The two knew each other since they were 14 years old. They grew up playing together, and LaScala said he was thrilled when he ended up sitting on the same board as his best friend.
LaScala said Hollingsworth sacrificed his time for the betterment of Tupper Lake.
“Whoever sits at this table, we all have to give up something very precious, and that’s time,” LaScala said. “You don’t get time back.”
Trustee Leon Leblanc said Hollingsworth was headed in the right direction with the town and said his heart and prayers go out to his family.
Trustee Jason McClain said he worked for Hollingsworth’s construction business in the past and said Hollingsworth would be greatly missed.
Trustee David “Haji” Maroun said Hollingsworth worked hard, did a lot for the community and was a good father and husband.
“I remember when he was a baby,” village Mayor Paul Maroun said. He lived next door to the Hollingsworth family.
CAREER ACHIEVEMENTS
During his four years on the village board, Hollingsworth oversaw the construction of the bandshell in Flanders Park, the construction of a new building for the village Electric Department, which he was a board liaison for, and Paul said he always kept the board calm with levelheaded discussion.
Paul said he had thought Hollingsworth would be his successor at the helm of the village — that was before Hollingsworth ran for town supervisor.
His contracting business in the former village fire station — Hollingsworth Carpentry and Renovation — has a furnished upstairs office space with a bar area, where he would host get-togethers for friends, family and employees. On election night in November, he was celebrating his victory with a group up there, laughing and sharing his vision for the town.
“I can truthfully say I have never seen a bad picture of Clint,” Julie LaMere, of Tupper Lake, wrote on Facebook. “His smile was infectious & always on his face.”
Tennile Moeller, of Tupper Lake, wrote on Facebook that Hollingsworth was the “best landlord there could have been.”
Town Councilman John Gillis said their time working together was “too brief.” He had known Hollingsworth as a fellow contractor and said his friend and colleague always had a good crew because he set the bar high.
Town Councilwoman Tracy Luton said Hollingsworth was more of a friend and member of the Tupper Lake family than a politician. He was a “good man,” she said.
Town Clerk Laurie Fuller said Councilwoman Mary Fontana, the deputy supervisor, will take on the supervisor role for now and there will be a town election for the seat on the ballot in the Nov. 8 election.
Fontana said she was “honored” to have worked with Hollingsworth and said she plans to continue his vision for the town.
“While his absence will be deeply felt throughout this community, we will look to the future of Tupper Lake with eagerness and excitement as he would have,” Fontana wrote. “Tupper Lake is a little dimmer without Clint’s light shining, but he and his family will be in our thoughts prayers as we take on each day and plan for the future of Tupper Lake.”
Fontana knew Hollingsworth before they worked together on the town board.
“Clint had a love of family, friendship, and community that was unmatched,” she wrote in a message to the Enterprise. “Anyone who met Clint was sure to love his jovial smile and quick laugh. … Tupper Lake is a better place for his service to his community. His personality, compassion and ambition were infectious.”
