TUPPER LAKE — It will be two weeks of nail-biting suspense before Village of Tupper Lake residents learn who their next mayor will be.
That’s because incumbent Mayor Paul Mauron and challenger Eric Shaheen tied at 371 votes each on Election Night Tuesday.
WHAT COMES NEXT
The Franklin County Board of Elections will count the 44 absentee ballots received so far on Nov. 15. An additional 20 absentee ballots issued could be returned before then.
Maroun, who ran on the Independence line, said he sought a fourth term as mayor because he has more he’d like to do to help his village.
“Whichever way this goes, Tupper Lake is still on the right path,” he said.
Maroun said he lost votes because he enforced the state’s masking mandates, a stance Shaheen opposed in his campaign for mayor.
Franklin County Democratic Commissioner Brandon John Varin said once they count the absentee ballots on Nov. 15, if the race is within one-half of one percent of votes cast, the Board of Elections will be required to count all the machine ballot votes by hand to confirm them.
‘NOT OVER YET’
Shaheen, the Republican and Conservative parties’ candidate, said he watched results come in at Lakeview Lanes in Tupper Lake on Election Night.
“It’s not over yet,” he said. “I didn’t think it would be this close. I think people are ready (for change).”
Shaheen is a local contractor and property manager who ran on a platform that promised change in how the village is run.
Whoever wins will have to face several issues, including water quality decline with the village’s new public wells, the continued closure of Big Tupper Ski Area, a housing shortage and supply-chain problems that have increased village costs.
Outcomes of some Essex and Franklin County races were not available by press time on Election Night.
OTHER RACES
In the Franklin County Town of Harrietstown, the supervisor race went to Democrat Jordanna Mallach, who brought in 755 to Republican and Conservative candidate Robert Bevilacqua’s 524.
Mallach is deployed with the U.S. Army in Kosovo and won’t return until March to take her seat.
In Essex County, incumbent Town of Minerva Supervisor Stephen McNally, a Democrat, was reelected over challenger Danae Tucker — who ran as a Your Choice candidate — 234 to 103.
For the Town of Moriah, longtime Assessor Paul Mazzotte, on the Citizens party line, was defeated by Republican and Honest candidate Eugene Williams Jr. 282 to 278, although outstanding absentee ballots could change the outcome.
The Town of Ticonderoga saw incumbent Supervisor Joseph Giordano, who ran on the Just Joe party line, losing to Republican and Economic Growth challenger Mark Wright 681 to 453. A third candidate, Frank Sheldon, got 104 votes running on the A New Direction line.
Wright ran on a platform of increased economic development for Ticonderoga.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.