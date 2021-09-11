TSA official: Flight security soared after 9/11

PLATTSBURGH — Shoes stayed on, boarding passes weren't checked, screening was minimal and sharp objects were allowed aboard flights on and before Sept. 11, 2001.
"There wasn't nearly the amount of security equipment and processes in place," Bart R. Johnson, TSA federal security director for upstate New York airports, said in comparison to today's air travel.
"That obviously resulted in 19 terrorists successfully bringing sharp objects onto a plane, commandeering that plane and — you saw the result."
FLIGHT SECURITY
Less than two months after 9/11, all U.S. airports were federalized and Transportation Security Administration (TSA) was born.
"TSA was the direct result of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11," Johnson said. "It’s our job to keep bad things, like guns, knives and explosives, and people who are on the ‘no fly’ list off of planes."
Cockpit doors were hardened, pilots were trained to carry firearms, stewards/stewardesses were trained in self-defense and federal air marshals were seen on some international and domestic flights immediately following the infamous attack on American soil.
The Secure Flight program was also developed, Johnson said.
"If you go online and make a reservation, your name and date of birth is vetted against various lists, watch lists to determine whether or not you are a potential threat to that flight. Some people are even ‘no fly’, which means they cannot fly on a plane based on the information, the investigation or the intelligence that is aligned to it.
"That works out very, very well."
LED BY INTELLIGENCE
More and more security measures and processes have been added to air travel since and, according to Johnson, those updates are led by intelligence.
The federal security director pointed to Ricard Reid, or the "Shoe Bomber," as an example.
"December of 2001, three months after Sept. 11, (Reid) tried to light his shoes that had explosives embedded within. That’s why we still have people take their shoes off and they’re X-rayed to make sure they don’t contain any explosive materials."
Why is a passenger limited to a quart-sized bag of 3.4 ounce liquids, gels and aerosols when packing a carry-on? Johnson said it was the "Liquid Plot" of 2006.
"That’s where a number of individuals from the UK were going to get on flights destined to the United States. They were in possession of liquids that. . . were ingredients to create a bomb to be ignited on those planes."
There was also the "Underwear Bomber" of 2009 and the "Printer Bomber" case of 2010, he added, saying the former led to pat downs and the latter to added cargo screening.
"The things that we do are in response to an incident or to intelligence developed by the intelligence community."
KEEP PASSENGERS SAFE
Johnson oversees 13 New York airports north of metro New York City, including Plattsburgh International Airport.
He said even more technology is being added to TSA's "menu" of defense, like computed technology (CT) X-ray machines for a closer look inside carry-ons and credential authentication technology for vetting IDs.
"There are a lot of people who have done us harm, they want to do harm, they’re planning, they’re plotting, they would like to be successful in carrying out another Sept. 11, 2001 attack," Johnson said. "The federal government has responsibility to keep commercial and passenger aviation safe.
"I would submit it’s the traveling public’s responsibility to understand why we do what we do," he continued, noting passengers should follow those rules and regulations so not to "distract the officers."
'THAT'S MY STORY'
Johnson has a New York State Police background and was an inspector in charge of the statewide narcotics unit at the time of the 9/11 attacks.
"I lost two good friends that day," he said, naming Paul Jurgens of the Port Authority Police Department and Samuel Oitice of the New York City Fire Department (FDNY). "I remember them every day.
"I contact, to this day, Samuel Oitice’s wife (Jean) every Sept. 11 to let her know that I’m thinking about her. Everybody has that story. That’s my story."
