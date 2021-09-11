TSA official: Flight security soared after 9/11

FILE - In this May 18, 2020, file photo, Transportation Security Administration officers wear protective masks at a security screening area at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in SeaTac, Wash. The Biden administration says it is moving to increase the pay and union rights for security screeners at the nation’s airports. The Department of Homeland Security directed the acting head of the TSA to come up with a plan within 90 days to raise the pay of the screeners and expand their rights to collective bargaining. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)