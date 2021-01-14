PLATTSBURGH — The second impeachment of President Donald J. Trump was both unprecedented and the most bipartisan of its kind in the modern era, says SUNY Plattsburgh political science professor Dr. Raymond Carman.
On Wednesday, House Democrats were joined by 10 Republicans in voting to charge the president with "incitement of insurrection" one week after a pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol building, sending members of Congress and Vice President Mike Pence into hiding, suspending the certification of the Electoral College vote for several hours and leaving five dead.
UNIQUE IN MODERN ERA
Though the Constitution outlines certain requirements for an impeachment trial in the Senate, it is silent on how things must play out in the House, said Carman, whose teaching areas include Constitutional law and U.S. national politics.
So the argument by Republicans that the proceedings were rushed and should have followed an investigation and a chance for Trump to defend himself were not backed up by the founding document.
Carman noted that, during proceedings prior to Trump’s first impeachment and former President Bill Clinton’s impeachment, articles were written and the House Judiciary Committee held hearings prior to a full chamber vote.
But the House that impeached Andrew Johnson in 1868 voted in favor of moving forward even before the articles were written.
“This second Trump impeachment falls somewhere in between,” Carman said.
“The Judiciary Committee did not hold hearings on impeachment — the Democrats argued that they were unnecessary as the entire world witnessed the events that were leading to the impeachment — but articles were drafted and they were debated on the House floor before the vote.”
Still, the fact that Trump’s second impeachment took place without an investigation has never occurred in the modern era, Carman said.
“At the same time, while the president can be impeached after his term has ended, a majority of the House wanted to move quickly because of the threat they feel the president poses. Moreover, unlike activities leading to the previous impeachments, these actions were overtly and publicly made on Twitter and in a public speech.”
STRONGER CASE
The House first impeached Trump for "abuse of power" and "obstruction of Congress" in December 2019 almost entirely along party lines.
At the time, Democrats argued that, in a July 2019 phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, the president wrongfully conditioned military aid to Ukraine on the initiation of investigations into now President-elect Joe Biden and his son Hunter. Republicans who defended the president said the aid was withheld as part of anti-corruption efforts.
Carman believes more of the public will think there is a stronger case for the second impeachment, pointing to how 10 Republican members crossed the aisle this time around.
For months, the president has made false statements about the 2020 election results, which have been certified by officials from both parties, he said. Additionally, judges from both parties have dismissed all but one of 63 lawsuits brought by the Trump campaign and supporters.
“The president, for weeks, asked his supporters to come to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021 to protest the certification of the 2020 election,” Carman continued.
And Trump riled up the crowd during a rally at the Ellipse by reiterating his false statements, the professor added, also pointing to comments the president made about walking down to the Capitol and the need to show strength.
“The Democrats are hopeless. They’re never voting for anything, not even one vote,” the president said. “But we’re going to try and give our Republicans — the weak ones, because the strong ones don’t need any of our help — we’re going to try and give them the kind of pride and boldness that they need to take back our country."
Afterward, many attendees went to the Capitol and “climbed walls, overcame barriers, smashed windows and doors in order to break into the Capitol,” Carman said.
“Property was damaged, things were stolen, individuals were assaulted and five people died.”
ACCOUNTABILITY
An argument against moving to impeach and remove the president with little time remaining in his term is that it will further divide the country.
But proponents want to see Trump held accountable, which Carman said can only happen through political or legal processes. Impeachment is the political option available since the president already lost re-election.
“The Trump Justice Department has said that those who are responsible will be held accountable and have not ruled out charges against President Trump,” the professor said.
“A Biden Justice Department might be more or less inclined to bring charges against President Trump.”
SENATE TRIAL
On predictions for the Senate trial, Carman referenced to recent comments from current U.S. Senate Maj. Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Kentucky) who, citing how the Senate is in recess until next Wednesday, has said the body will not take up the trial until 1 p.m. Thursday, an hour after Biden's inauguration.
Though McConnell and current U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer could act together to call the Senate back from recess, McConnell has not expressed support for doing so.
Some may think a trial that takes place once Trump is no longer in office is moot, Carman said.
“However, a conviction in the Senate would be required in order to punish the president for his actions — including stopping him from being able to pardon those involved in the insurrection and barring him from running for federal office again, something many Democrats and (at least) some Republicans want to see happen."
