PLATTSBURGH — Tuesday's debate featured a complete lack of civility between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, Dr. Harvey Schantz says.
"This had to be the most aggressive presidential debate I have seen, as measured by the sheer number of interruptions and name-calling," the SUNY Plattsburgh political science professor told The Press-Republican Wednesday.
"Of course, many saw this coming based on the 2016 debates between Hillary Clinton and Trump."
'MUTUAL CONTEMPT'
Schantz — whose teaching areas include U.S. national politics and the presidency — noted that, due to COVID-19, two big differences between this year's debate and past ones were the absence of a large audience and the lack of a handshake between the candidates.
"The absence of a large studio audience did not play a role in the debates because moderator Chris Wallace always warns the crowd not to make any noise, the family members of both candidates were in attendance last night and both candidates are fully capable of operating in any size venue," Schantz said.
"The candidates did not need the big audience for energy; they fed off of their mutual contempt."
Schantz said the 1996 debates between then-President Bill Clinton and Kansas Sen. Bob Dole saw Dole first suppress his combative instincts, then go after Clinton's ethics in the second head-to-head.
"In 1996, Clinton did not directly address Dole’s charges," the professor continued, "but (Tuesday) night Biden aggressively answered the combative Trump."
TRUMP TAKEAWAYS
Schantz pointed to good and bad key moments for both candidates.
"I think Trump’s strongest moment was at the outset when he explained that a presidency is for a full term and that is why he was authorized to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court."
But the president was not prepared with a smooth response when Wallace asked if he would be willing to condemn white supremacist and militia groups and tell them to stand down from violence, Schantz said.
"I would say almost everything I see is from the left wing, not from the right wing," Trump said. "I'm willing to do anything. I want to see peace."
Pressed by both Wallace and Biden, Trump asked for a name to condemn.
"White supremacists and right-wing militia," Wallace said.
"Proud Boys," Biden chimed in. Members of that group — designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center — are "self-described 'western chauvinists' who adamantly deny any connection to the racist 'alt-right,' insisting they are simply a fraternal group spreading an 'anti-political correctness' and 'anti-white guilt' agenda," according to the center's website.
"Proud Boys, stand back and stand by," Trump said, before deflecting to antifa, which stands for the anti-fascist movement.
FBI Director Chris Wray testified earlier this month that, though a "real thing," antifa was a movement or ideology, not a group or organization.
He also stated that "people subscribing to some kind of white supremacist-type ideology" represented the biggest chunk of racially-motivated violent extremism, which he described as the "biggest bucket" within domestic terrorism.
BIDEN HIGHLIGHTS
Schantz said Biden's high point came with his assertion that he was the leader of the Democratic Party.
"His weakest responses were when he dodged the question of his intention towards packing the Supreme Court and he was not able to name a law enforcement group that endorsed him."
Wallace had asked Biden if he was willing to tell the American people whether or not he would support ending the filibuster or "packing the court" with more justices.
Biden has yet to take a position on these subjects. When Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the vacancy left by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death, he stated that the Senate should not act "until after the American people select their next president and the next Congress."
He tried to follow that line at the debate.
"Whatever position I take on that, that'll become the issue. The issue is the American people should speak," Biden said, turning to stare directly into the camera to continue his spiel as Trump berated him.
"Are you going to pack the court? Are you going to pack the court? He doesn't want to answer the question," the president said.
He additionally claimed Biden wanted to put more justices on the court and referenced, "the radical left," to which Biden replied, "Will you shut up man?"
FIRST DEBATE SLUMP
While televised presidential debates are already the main events of modern elections, COVID-19 restrictions on campaigning have made them more crucial than ever, Schantz said.
He noted that Trump is the eighth incumbent president to participate in such a debate.
"The record shows that sitting presidents usually have their worst performance in the first debate and (Tuesday) night was another example of an incumbent president not ready for the opposition faced in the first debate," Schantz said.
A sitting president's first debate slumps can be attributed to a number of reasons, he continued: lack of a struggle, including debates, to win the party nomination; unfamiliarity with a peer who will challenge them; and attachment to a particular style developed over the last campaign and through their term in the White House "where the president is not to be directly challenged."
Though confronted by the press, Schantz said, the president still controls the action at news conferences.
"However, once the president is in a debate, the challenger attains equal status with the president and appears to be presidential to the viewers. Presidents are simply not prepared for this."
Schantz said the most notable incumbent turnaround happened in 1984, when then-President Ronald Reagan was caught off-guard in the first debate.
"But Reagan recovered in the second debate and disarmed the audience as well as (former Vice President Walter) Mondale himself, when he said that he would not seek political gain by exploiting Mondale’s youth and inexperience."
Schantz additionally noted former President Barack Obama's strong comebacks in 2012 in his second and third debates against Mitt Romney, now Utah senator.
