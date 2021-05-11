PLATTSBURGH — Officials welcomed U.S. Department of Treasury guidance Monday detailing authorized and unauthorized uses of the federal aid headed to state and local governments nationwide, as promised in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act OK'd in March.
"Although the initial guidance is 150-plus pages and yet to be fully digested, at first blush it seems flexible, and comprehensive," Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo told the Press-Republican Monday afternoon.
"All in all, the guidance appears to be good news and will provide Clinton County the flexibility to properly expend the funds."
NO. CO. AID
The bill included $350 billion in emergency funding for state, local and territorial governments, including $65 billion for counties, to help municipalities recover from the COVID health crisis.
It budgeted $3.8 billion for the 57 counties of New York State and New York City based on population. Funds would be split into two payments with the first expected before the end of 2021 and the other in 2022.
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, aid to the tri-county area was as follows:
• Clinton County: $15.61 million
• Essex County: $7.15 million
• Franklin County: $9.7 million
The City of Plattsburgh qualified for $2.14 million and neighboring Town of Plattsburgh for $1.31 million.
'HELP ON WAY'
Though written into the American Rescue Plan Act earlier this year, municipalities across the nation have since awaited the Department of Treasury's guidance to detail how the federal funds could be used.
State Sen. Charles "Chuck" Schumer (D-N.Y.), a champion of the bill and its funds for local governments, issued a statement Monday, pleased that guidance had arrived.
"After fighting this pandemic on the frontlines, state and local governments in New York and across the country were loud and clear: they needed help and they needed it quickly to keep frontline workers on the job and prevent brutal service cuts," his statement says. "With the Treasury Department’s announcement today, we can say: help is on the way.
"The Treasury Department’s flexible guidance is just what is needed to help get states and municipalities the resources and funding they need to prevent layoffs, to keep essential services running, and to keep our Main Streets alive and able to rebound as we increase vaccinations and emerge from the pandemic," it continues.
"I was proud to strongly and successfully push for robust state and local funding to be included in the American Rescue Plan, and I will continue to work with the Biden administration as this funding and others from the (bill) is distributed."
AID USES
According to the U.S. Department of Treasury, guidelines afford local governments the flexibility to determine how best to use funding to meet the needs of their own communities.
A Monday release from the department says, in addition to allowing for flexible spending up to the level of their revenue loss, funds could be used for the following:
• Support public health expenditures: Fund COVID-19 mitigation efforts, medical expenses, behavioral healthcare, mental health and substance misuse treatment and certain public health and safety personnel responding to the crisis, among other expenses.
• Address negative economic impacts caused by the public health emergency: Rehire public sector workers; provide aid to households facing food, housing or other financial insecurity; offer small business assistance; and extend support for industries hardest hit by the crisis.
• Aid communities and populations hardest hit by the crisis: Support an equitable recovery by addressing not only the immediate harms of the pandemic, but its exacerbation of longstanding public health, economic and educational disparities.
• Provide premium pay for essential workers: Offer additional support to those who have borne and will bear the greatest health risks because of their service during the pandemic.
• Invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure: Improve access to clean drinking water, support vital wastewater and stormwater infrastructure and expand access to broadband internet.
"Eligible state, territorial, metropolitan city, county, and Tribal governments will be able to access funding directly from the Treasury Department in the coming days to assist communities as they recover from the pandemic," the release adds.
CLARIFICATION NEEDED
Zurlo expects Clinton County, which was to receive direct federal payments, to collect its first of two checks before the close of May.
While still early in the process, the county administrator said guidance contained several items both the New York State Association of Counties and the National Association of Counties had advocated for, including the ability for counties to replace lost public sector revenue and support the on-going public health response.
"We still need a lot of clarification of the guidance and a clearer definition of many of terms contained in the document," he said. "What is clear, is what is prohibited: using these funds to directly cut taxes or to fund future pension unfunded liabilities."
'TRULY HELPS'
Plattsburgh City Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said, as anticipated, the city expects to use the federal funds to offset lost departmental expenses, infrastructure investments and local business support.
"In the meantime, I've been working with our department heads to identify lost revenues in their departments which some of these funds will go towards," he said Monday. "As we look to future infrastructure initiatives it will be nice to use these funds to help offset the cost to those investments.
"Now that it's been confirmed that these funds can go towards supporting local businesses, I believe we can come up with some very innovative and exciting programs to help local businesses boost their sales and reach," he continued.
"Financially, this will be a significant boost to help the city and our residents push through this pandemic. We're not out of it, but this truly helps."
