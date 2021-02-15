SARANAC LAKE — The Trudeau Institute’s efforts to combat COVID-19 and tick-borne illnesses have received a $150,000 boost from the Cloudsplitter Foundation.
The gift from Cloudsplitter, which supports organizations dedicated to improving the environment, economies and lives of people in the Adirondacks, will support a new lab established by Trudeau in 2020.
Lee Keet, chairman of Cloudsplitter’s board of directors, joined the group’s director, Chenelle Palyswiat, to present the first, $50,000 installment of the grant at the institute on Feb. 5.
“Given what we know about the virulence of COVID, this is an especially rewarding grant to make,” Keet said during the presentation.
Initially, the new lab was intended to combat Powassan virus, a potentially deadly disease spread by ticks. COVID-19, though, expanded the scope of the lab’s work. One group of researchers in the lab, led by Dr. Priya Luthra, is investigating how those viruses operate; another, led by Dr. Felix Sheinerman, will adapt and optimize existing drugs to treat the disease, according to a press release.
“Over the past 10 months, Trudeau’s research teams have jumped head-first into the fight against coronavirus,” said Atsuo Kuki, Trudeau’s president and director. “Cloudsplitter’s generous support validates our effort."
Cloudsplitter’s gift will enable Trudeau’s lab to add staff as well as acquire advanced equipment enabling research on viruses and experimental therapies.
