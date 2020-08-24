SCHROON — A Troy woman passed away following a motor vehicle crash here Aug. 21, State Police say.
An investigation revealed that, at approximately 5:50 p.m., a moped operated by Jane M. Whitehouse, 64, was stopped at the intersection of State Route 9 and Cedar Hill Road facing north, waiting to turn on to Cedar Hill Road, according to a press release.
A pick-up truck operated by George C. Reeves, 61, of Schroon, was also traveling north on State Route 9 when his vehicle struck the back of the moped, causing Whitehouse to be ejected from the vehicle.
Whitehouse was pronounced deceased at the scene by Essex County Coroner Kellie Valentine, the press release said, before Valentine authorized removal of her body to the University of Vermont Health Network Champlain Valley Physician's Hospital in Plattsburgh for an autopsy.
