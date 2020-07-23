ROUSES POINT — Tom Brilotti says getting former employees to put back on their Ristorante Casa Capitano uniform and serve authentic Italian fare at his lakefront eatery here has been no easy feat.
The owner and operator suspected the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act was to blame.
"Some of them are getting the $600 checks and are receiving unemployment, too," Brilotti said of former restaurant staff. "They're getting more money sitting at home."
CARES ACT BENEFITS
Meant to offer some relief during the continued COVID-19 pandemic, the act expanded unemployment benefits, offering them to most Americans who had found themselves out of work at the hands of the global health crisis.
This included opening up benefits to many who wouldn't have traditionally qualified, like self-employed workers, independent contractors and those with limited work histories.
The $2.2 trillion CARES Act also upped the money offered via unemployment, which, in New York State, had previously funded somewhere between 40 percent and 45 percent of one's earnings.
As previously reported by The Press-Republican, the average New York worker earned about $1,000 per week, and would, therefore, have received a little less than half of that under the former unemployment pay structures.
The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation section of the CARES Act, gave qualified individuals a $600 weekly boost, bumping them closer to typical earnings.
UNEMPLOYMENT UPTICK
In early April, the New York State Department of Labor had reported an "unprecedented inundation" to its system, saying calls were up by 16,000 percent. Traffic to the state's online filing system had increased by nearly 900 percent, receiving 3.4 million visits during one week in late March.
"During the height of this crisis, we saw weeks with 6.6 million and 6.8 million new claims — that means this crisis is orders of magnitude greater than anything the United States has seen since the Great Depression, and every state is struggling," the state department says in a statement.
"We've seen over seventeen straight weeks with over 1 million national unemployment claims. Before this pandemic, the highest number of new unemployment claims in one week, nationally, was 695,000 in October 1982."
The state department said, in the first four months of the pandemic, it had paid out over $31 billion in unemployment benefits to more than 3.1 million New Yorkers. That figure was equivalent to more than 14 years' worth of benefits.
SYSTEM OVERLOAD
As of early July, claims were still coming in from across the state. For the week ending July 11, new unemployment insurance claims in the North Country region were up 144 percent compared to the same week in 2019.
From March to July, around 43,500 unemployment claims were filed in the North Country, compared to more than 6,200 during the same time last year.
To keep up with the increase, the state's Department of Labor had rolled out an updated automated phone system, a new automated chat bot on its website, a system to text/email applicants of claim status and other updates.
"We have moved faster and more aggressively than any other state to get people their money," Deputy Director of Communications Deanna Cohen said.
REHIRING FOR REOPENING
When the New York State government's PAUSE order went into effect, businesses were shuttered statewide or forced to adjust to a new way of operating. The restaurant industry was one of the first to be impacted when they were told, back in mid-March, to halt all business that wasn't takeout or delivery.
Brilotti said his takeout business had, at that point, increased, but overall the Rouses Point eatery had to layoff a lot of its staff. While the restaurant had 20 to 30 employees on payroll previously, that number had shrunk to less than 10.
Months later the Empire State enacted its New York Forward reopening plan, allowing certain industries to reopen for business in phases. Under Phase Two, restaurants and bars could once again service customers on-premise, subject to a variety of guidelines and regulations.
Brilotti, who operates the restaurant with his wife, Elizabeth, said, though he was looking to hire staff back for indoor and outdoor dining, many former employees, who he assumed were uninterested given the added unemployment benefits, weren't picking up the phone.
"You could report them," he told The Press-Republican, "but how could you report them if you can't even get a hold of them? If they don't answer their phone, there is nothing I can do."
The restaurant owner said it was now open only four days a week, Wednesday to Sunday, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
COMING TO A CLOSE
ETS Inc. CEO and President Deb Cleary said that local staffing agency didn't have too many roadblocks when it came to unemployment benefits and getting people back to work.
"Some people aren't picking up the phone or returning phone calls but very, very few people have said they won't work due to the extra unemployment insurance money," Cleary said.
"We've just been trying to gently let people know that this will come to an end eventually and it will be a good idea to secure a position, because there are positions available."
And those benefits will come to a close at the end of next week. The $600 checks were scheduled to stop as of Friday, July 31.
"All recruiters are seeing an uptick in candidates reaching out looking for work and we are doing our best to match them up with available jobs," Cleary said.
"We are seeing strong hiring trends and have over 115 jobs openings representing 35 different client companies in Plattsburgh Industrial alone."
'BELIEVE IN HARD WORK'
While Brilotti said his restaurant was in need of waitstaff, he had no plans to rehire those former employees who had evaded his calls in recent months.
"I'm not rehiring these people, absolutely not," he said. "In my case, you're not going to have your cake and eat it, too. It's just not going to happen."
The 62-year-old, a former corporate contract pilot, said he never recalls being on unemployment himself.
"I have always been one that has looked out for work and has wanted to work," he said. "Even now I have not applied for PPP (the paycheck protection program) or other government incentives.
"I have not applied for any of that. I am not a believer in that. I believe in hard work."
