AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe announced it is collaborating with the Akwesasne Holiday Helpers to help tribal households in need of emergency food supplies.
Seven hundred emergency food boxes will be distributed on Dec. 11 beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the former-IGA Building.
Utilizing funds made available from the U.S. Treasury Department under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act; the Tribe purchased a limited supply of non-perishable food items.
Those items will be distributed on Dec. 11, along with 700 turkeys purchased by Akwesasne Holiday Helpers thanks to a $15,000 monetary donation from the Akwesasne Convenience Store Association.
Due to the financial impact of the ongoing pandemic, the Akwesasne Holiday Helpers regrets that it is unable to conduct their annual holiday food basket distribution. Please watch for future announcement of alternative giveaways that will be conducted through the support of Akwesasne organizations and businesses.
With an anticipated surge in COVID-19 cases following Thanksgiving, the emergency food boxes are intended to help tribal members remain home for any potential isolation or quarantine period. It will assist in preventing community spread of the virus by helping individuals to stay home and avoid traveling for groceries. It is highly encouraged that it only be utilized by tribal households who are most in need of emergency food supplies.
The 700 emergency food boxes are being distributed under strict safety guidelines due to the ongoing pandemic. Tribal members are asked to adhere to the following requirements:
All traffic must use the main entrance to the former-IGA Building, individuals must bring tribal identification, tribal members must remain in vehicle and there is a limit of one food box per vehicle.
Tribal members are asked to please show consideration for others and to only participate if you are experiencing a hardship. For anyone who is unable to attend the emergency food box distribution and need essential items, contact the Family Advocate’s Office at 518-358-3021.
