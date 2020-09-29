AKWESASNE — The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribal Council has announced that the Name Change Referendum, postponed during the 2020 Tribal Election due to COVID-19, is now proceeding.
The tribal referendum will be held Nov. 14 for tribal members to vote on the proposed name of “Akwesasne Mohawk Tribe.”
In advance of the Nov. 14 referendum date, three public meetings will be held using the social meeting platform Zoom for Tribal members to receive information.
A meeting link will be available on the Tribal Members Portal at www.srmt-nsn.gov. If you wish to dial in by telephone, please contact the Tribe’s Communications Department for the call-in number.
The first public meeting will be held on Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. and will provide background on the name change initiative.
Tribal Chief Michael Conners will lead the discussion and present the referendum question for consideration by membership, followed by a question and answer session.
The second meeting will be held on Oct. 14 at 6 p.m.
Tribal Historic Preservation Director Darren Bonaparte will present on the history of the name “Akwesasne.”
The third public meeting will take place on October 28 at 6 p.m. and conclude with a recap of presentations and answers provided to questions posed by tribal members.
A portion of the meeting will be afforded to the Tribal Election Board to share referendum voting information. The possibility of conducting an in-person meeting with limited number of participants is being explored.
Individuals are encouraged to provide questions in advance on the name change initiative by emailing communications@srmt-nsn.gov.
Referendum voting will take place on Nov. 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ionkwakiohkwaró:ron Tribal Administration Building located at 71 Margaret Terrance Memorial Way, Akwesasne.
Early voting will be held on Nov. 9 and 10 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the same location.
In-home voting will take place on Nov. 13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., by appointment only.
Due to COVID-19, absentee ballots will be available for tribal members who do not wish to vote in-person.
Absentee ballots can be requested beginning Oct. 5 by calling the Tribal Clerk’s Office.
The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Nov. 6 at noon.
There will be no changes to the eligible voters list after 4 p.m. on Nov. 6. To verify your eligibility to vote, request an absentee ballot, or for questions or concerns regarding the eligible voter’s list, please contact the Tribal Clerk’s Office at 518-358-2272.
