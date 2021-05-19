PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County's top sales-tax drivers likely shifted around in the period from the end of February 2020 through February 2021, County Treasurer Kimberly Davis says.
Though she still awaits the official data, Davis offered some predictions for how the pandemic impacted consumer-driven entities, such as gas.
GAS TO DROP DOWN
Davis explained that, in general, gas, auto sales and general merchandise are the county's main sales-tax generators.
She expects that gas will fall out of the top three over the reporting period, simply because people were staying at home due to the pandemic, while auto sales may maintain that position, though the associated sales-tax volume may drop.
Internet sales could crack the top five for the first time, Davis noted, pointing to how people opted for online shopping in greater numbers last year.
"Historically, beer, wine and liquor haven’t been in the top 20 for several years, but I bet they will be," she added.
Though accommodations likely bounced down in placement, if not completely out of the top 20, Davis said, she believes restaurants will remain in the top 10.
"I think that's one of the areas that could benefit from the push to make sure we were supporting local business as much as possible."
COMING BACK STRONG
Davis anticipates that the year 2020 will always have an "asterisk" beside it, indicating an outlier year of atypical sales-tax trends.
Barring a new COVID wave, she expects 2021 to be a good year.
Earlier this month, Davis told Rotary Club of Plattsburgh members that the county's sales-tax revenue, following the year's first "clean-up month" in April, was $2.36 million ahead of budgeted projections, and that actual revenue was four percent higher than it was at the same time last year.
"It’s a really good indicator that we are coming back strong."
