PLATTSBURGH — The Working Families Party has endorsed Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis's run for the 45th State Senate district.
The Democrat, who has had the party's support in the past for her election as treasurer, announced the news Tuesday.
"Their focus on economic, social and educational equality as well as the defense of the environment are values that I fully support,” Davis said in a statement.
'TRULY REPRESENT'
New York State Working Families Party Director Sochie Nnaemeka said in a statement that New Yorkers statewide "deserve bold, progressive leaders who will fight for affordable housing, accessible health care and high-quality education for all."
"The Working Families Party is proud to support Kimberly Davis for State Senate as someone who will truly represent the North Country," she continued.
"We can turn New York into a state for the many by electing progressive champions up and down the ballot, and Kimberly will take the WFP North Country values with her to Albany; that’s why we can’t wait to get to work and hit the pavement for Kimberly."
Davis announced her candidacy for the 45th Senate District — which covers all of Clinton, Essex, Franklin and Warren counties and parts of St. Lawrence and Washington counties — in late May, months before incumbent State Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) announced in December that she would retire at the end of this year.
As of January, Davis had earned the endorsements of all six county Democratic committees in the district.
STEFANIK BACKS STEC
On Wednesday, Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) received North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik's (R-Schuylerville) endorsement for his 45th State Senate District campaign.
In a statement, Stec described her as a great friend and ally.
"While in the Assembly, I’ve been honored to successfully partner with her on numerous quality of life issues important to the North Country.
I’m truly thankful to have received her endorsement and as our next State Senator, I look forward to getting even more accomplished on behalf of our hardworking families and small business owners.”
Stefanik said there was no one more dedicated than Stec.
"He’s been a strong partner in the necessary effort to bring rural broadband and increased cellular service to the region. Dan has consistently pushed to ensure the North Country receives its fair share of infrastructure funding."
And he has been a statewide leader in the effort to repeal the state's new bail reform laws, she added.
"I’m excited to endorse my colleague and good friend Dan Stec for New York State Senate and can’t wait to continue our successful partnership on behalf of the North Country."
"While Mr. Stec is busy getting endorsements from elected officials from his own party, I'm busy working two jobs — as Clinton County Treasurer during the day, and meeting voters at night and on the weekends," Davis said in response to Stefanik's endorsement.
"This is the same type of hard work and dedication I will bring to Albany serving the residents of the North Country, because in the end, their endorsement is the only one that matters."
NORTH COUNTRY VALUES
Last week, the St. Lawrence County Republican Executive Committee endorsed Stec's campaign, signifying he had garnered the support of all six county Republican committees in the district.
"We are very pleased with his work and record as an elected official, and look forward to him representing the citizens of this county that will be in his district, while working with our other state senators and assemblymen," St. Lawrence County Republican Chair Tom Jenison said of Stec.
State Republican Party Chair Nick Langworthy, the State Independence Party, the Conservative Parties in St. Lawrence and Warren counties, and a number of state and local elected officials have also publicly backed Stec's campaign.
Two other Republicans are looking to force a primary against Stec: Carman Bogle, mayor of the Village of Cambridge in Washington County, and Kevin Beary, a retired English teacher from Colton in St. Lawrence County.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.