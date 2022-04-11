PLATTSBURGH — Owners of properties headed for foreclosure in Clinton County have until Thursday, May 12, to pay their back taxes.
“We certainly understand everyone’s circumstances and this is the last thing that we want to do as a county,” County Treasurer Kimberly Davis told the Press-Republican.
“But unfortunately that is what we are required to do.”
112 PROPERTIES
Clinton County has not held a foreclosure auction since 2019 due to a moratorium put in place by the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic that was extended multiple times. The final extension expired in January.
Yellow warning signs went up at 133 properties over March 28 and 29, Davis said.
As of Friday, that number had decreased to 112 parcels still in arrears, which broke down to 64 residences, 41 vacant properties and seven commercial properties. Some of the taxes owed date back to 2018.
NOT TO EMBARRASS
Davis insisted that the purpose of the signs is not to embarrass anyone, but to help people.
“Even though we send out multiple communications over multiple years (and) it’s in the newspaper, it is another way to make sure that people know” they need to pay their taxes, she said.
“Until the law was changed, when the yellow signs went up, it was too late, your house was already foreclosed on.”
Each year, once the signs go up, her office fields calls for days from people who say they didn’t know they owed back taxes or renters who did not know the property owner was delinquent, Davis continued.
“I had somebody call who’s been out of the country for a year, so we always want to do everything that we can to make sure people are aware.”
HARD DEADLINE
The hard deadline for payment of back taxes to be received by Davis’ office — not postmarked by — is 5 p.m. Thursday, May 12.
Payments also need to be made in guaranteed funds such as cash, bank check, a postal money order and credit cards.
Davis said multiple credit cards can be used, but their owners must be present in-person with a government ID.
“We cannot do any payments over the phone,” she added.
JUNE 15 AUCTION
If property owners are unable to make payments by the deadline, the auction is their last opportunity to keep their parcels.
That has been slated for 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 15 in West Side Ballroom, located at 253 New York Road in Plattsburgh.
Davis said there is a misconception that owners simply have to pay the amount they owe in order to keep their properties.
“That is not the case; the back taxes is their minimum bid," she said. "No one else has a minimum bid except for the previous owner.
"But it’s still the auction, it still is whoever is the highest bidder is the one that will be purchasing the property.”
DUE DILIGENCE
Davis’ office is expecting the included properties to be listed at nysauctions.com by Friday, May 13, or the following Monday.
“Then it takes about a week to 10 days for us to get the printed catalog here and then people will be able to register online,” she added.
Davis said she couldn’t stress enough that people who have never bid in a county foreclosure auction should read as much information as they can and watch the available tutorials.
“People should not bid unless they know what they’re doing,” she said, noting that while most liens and judgments are extinguished, some may not be.
Additionally, there could be omitted taxes and exemptions the previous owner had that no longer apply.
“The biggest thing is that none of the information that we present in the catalog is guaranteed and the reason for that is all the information we have is based on what records the assessor has, so it’s not our information that we’re providing," Davis said.
“People need to do their due diligence and understand the process and understand what they’re bidding on.”
ASK FOR HELP
Davis also offered advice to people who may not be in this year’s foreclosure but are already delinquent on their taxes.
“They need to ask for help as soon as they can. There are certain timelines and deadlines that, once they pass, we can’t offer programs anymore.”
Davis said Clinton County has one of the most flexible arrangements in the state, including a two-year installment contract that can help ease a property owner's financial situation.
Those with questions can contact the treasurer's office at 518-565-4730.
