PLATTSBURGH - A pickup truck that was struck by a freight train on the tracks next to Dock Street in the City of Plattsburgh has caused significant traffic issues in the city this morning.
Mayor Chris Rosenquest said no one was injured, but the mishap caused the lengthy train to stop near the rail station, which in turn has blocked off the crossing on Miller Street.
The mayor said the driver of the pickup truck was trying to turn around when it got stuck and could not get loose before the train arrived.
The driver got out, but the vehicle was dragged on the tracks about 500 feet.
The mayor said the incident appeared to be just an accident.
It could take several hours to clear the tracks and remove the vehicle.
More details will be added to this report later.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.