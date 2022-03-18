PLATTSBURGH - A pickup truck that was struck by a freight train on the Canadian Pacific Railway tracks next to Dock Street in the City of Plattsburgh caused significant traffic issues in the city Friday morning.
Mayor Chris Rosenquest said no one was injured, but the mishap caused the lengthy train to stop near the rail station, which in turn blocked off the crossings on Miller and Lorraine Streets.
The truck was eventually removed around 11 a.m., and the train was underway at 11:32 a.m., clearing the crossings.
The mayor said the driver of the pickup truck was trying to turn the vehicle around when it got stuck and could not get loose before the train arrived.
The driver got out, but the vehicle was dragged on the tracks about 500 feet. It sustained significant rear-end damage.
The mayor said the incident appeared to be just an accident.
An investigation of the incident was continuing.
More details will be added to this report later.
