Traffic light to be installed at Ampersand and Rugar intersection

PLATTSBURGH — A much anticipated traffic light for the busy intersection of Ampersand Drive and Rugar Street in the Town of Plattsburgh has gained final approval.
The light will regulate traffic at the intersection that features a Stewart's Shops convenience store and UFIRST Federal Credit Union.
TOWN APPROVAL
Ampersand Drive is the thoroughfare that leads to the backside of Consumer Square shopping area.
The Town Board gave the final green light for the project at its meeting Thursday night.
Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said the town will contract with local company Luck Brothers Inc. to handle the project, and AES Northeast will be the project manager.
The bid price for the light was $695,840.00 with a contingency of $70,000, Cashman said.
FITS GROWTH PLAN
The town had budgeted for the project, and was planning to do it last year, but it was delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, but it continued to remain in the pipeline, Cashman said.
"During our mid-year recalibration we are pleased to be able to advance this much needed piece of infrastructure," Cashman said.
"It further advances our objectives within our Town Center Smart Growth Plan."
OPTIMAL DESIGN
Cashman said UFIRST deserved credit for helping with the traffic study of the intersection.
The project includes a masked armed traffic light signal.
"We worked with UFIRST and Stewarts to achieve optimal design elements for that corridor," he said.
Both companies provided land easements, Cashman said, and Stewarts is supporting the project by closing one of their two entrances off Rugar Street, which will increase safety.
SIDEWALK CONNECTIVITY
The project is also increasing sidewalk connectivity down to the Town/City line, Cashman said, and it will also have two crosswalks.
Work is expected to begin in the next few weeks, and the project should be completed by the holiday shopping season.
"Longterm, this will make traffic better in that area," Cashman said.
"There will be moderate interruptions during construction, but it will be for the good of the longterm benefits."
Email Joe LoTemplio:
jlotemplio@pressrepublican.com
Twitter: @jlotemplio
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.