Tractor trailer crash in Schuyler Falls leaves one in critical condition

SCHUYLER FALLS — A Morrisonville man was airlifted to the University of Vermont Medical Center Nov. 24 after a crash involving a tractor trailer, police said.
According to State Police, 20-year-old Parker R. Schwartz was driving south on State Route 22B before he collided with the trailer of the tractor trailer, which was backing into a driveway.
Schwartz was initially transported to University of Vermont Health Network - Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh before he was airlifted to Vermont.
As of Thursday, Schwartz has been listed in critical condition.
The driver of the tractor trailer, Jeet B. Tiwari, 40, of Milton, Vermont, was treated at CVPH for minor injuries, police said.
The accident caused a portion of Route 22B in Morrisonville to be closed for several hours.
No tickets were issued for the incident, police said.
