PLATTSBURGH — The town's adopted 2022 spending plan supports continued park and infrastructure improvements, keeps taxpayers' wallets in mind and positions the Town of Plattsburgh for future investment opportunities, Supervisor Michael Cashman says.
"We work really hard to construct a budget with our department heads so that when we present it to the Town Board it meets the fiscal responsibilities of a budget that will stay under the tax cap, along with advancing the priorities that the town expects through delivering services to our constituents."
BELOW TAX CAP
The Plattsburgh Town Board recently OK'd the $15 million budget, which will up spending by $797,412 over the current year.
It includes a 0.06%, or $28,500, increase to the tax levy, bringing it up to $4.18 million.
The tax levy could have risen more than 6.4%, about $270,000, and still have fallen below the cap, the supervisor said.
The town's highway fund, Water and Sewer Department, base stormwater district, as well as its consolidated districts — ambulance, lighting, sewer and water — are all included in the levy.
FUND CHANGES
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, the town will divide its estimated $3.97 million share of Clinton County sales-tax revenue to reduce its general and highway funds. Of that, the general fund will receive $2.81 million, $663,000 more than last year.
The town's general fund appropriations will rise from $3.96 to $4.49 million. There will be no general-fund tax levy.
Appropriations to the town's other funds and districts will increase across the board as follows:
• Highway Fund: up $220,000 to $2.69 million with a $1.06 million tax levy and a tax rate of $0.86 per $1,000 of assessed value
• Lighting District: up $14,393 to $221,113 with a street light levy of $201,000
• Ambulance District: up $8,145 to $497,145 with an ambulance levy of $459,320
• Water District: up $80,000 to $2.74 million with a tax levy decrease (due to favorable borrowing rates for capital improvements, increased user fees and an increase in assessed value) from $1.21 to $1.18 per $1,000 of assessed value
• Sewer District: up $100,000 to $1.75 million with a tax rate decrease (due to an increase in assessed value) from $0.52 to $0.50 cents per $1,000 of assessed value
SALARY CHANGES
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, the 2022 budget includes some salary adjustments, including an increase from $79,615 to $83,596 for the highway superintendent.
Pay for the two town justices will increase from $38,336 to $40,253 and $39,294, respectively.
The town clerk salary will increase from $32,795 to $33,615.
The receiver of taxes and assessments will earn $35,124, up from $33,541.
Salaries for the supervisor and town councilors remain unchanged at $73,000 and $13,000, respectively.
'STUDY, PLAN, EXECUTE'
Supervisor Cashman said the 2022 budget would allow the municipality to carryout ongoing investments to its parks; continue infrastructure improvements, like its water capital plan; and stand at the ready for future partnerships and opportunities availed throughout the year.
All that was thanks to good planning, he said.
"We've always taken a three-pronged approach: Study it. Plan for it. Execute it. That model has allowed us to maintain a strong quality of life while also reducing the tax burden of the residents."
