PLATTSBURGH — The tentative Town of Plattsburgh budget is up nearly $800,000 over the current fiscal year, but sits well below the state's tax cap.
"Last year, we took a much more conservative reduction due to the vast unknowns of COVID-19," Supervisor Michael Cashman told the Press-Republican. "This year's (2022) budget is more reflective of what a 2019 budget would like, and before.
"It's just more on par with that structure of previous budgets."
BELOW CAP
The proposed $15.12 million budget is up $784,199 from 2021.
It includes a 0.06% increase to the tax levy, bringing that figure to $4.18 million.
The town's highway fund, Water and Sewer Department, base stormwater district, as well as its consolidated districts — ambulance, lighting, sewer and water — are all included in the levy.
The tax levy could have risen more than 6.4%, about $270,000, and still have fallen under the cap, the supervisor said.
"We continue to take a really conservative spending approach to ensure our financial health," Cashman added. "We are still experiencing the global pandemic so we have to be mindful of that additional overlay as we move forward into 2022."
FUND CHANGES
The town expects to split its estimated $3.97 million share of Clinton County sales-tax revenue to reduce its general and highway funds. Of that, the general fund will receive $2.81 million, $663,000 more than last year.
The town's general fund appropriations will rise from $3.96 to $4.49 million. There will be no general-fund tax levy.
Appropriations to the town's other funds and districts in the proposed 2022 budget increased across the board as follows:
• Highway Fund: up $220,000 to $2.69 million with a $1.06 million tax levy and a tax rate of $0.86 per $1,000 of assessed value
• Lighting District: up $14,393 to $221,113 with a street light levy of $201,009
• Ambulance District: up $8,145 to $497,145 with an ambulance levy of $459,320
• Water District: up $80,000 to $2.74 million with a tax levy decrease (due to favorable borrowing rates for capital improvements, increased user fees and an increase in assessed value) from $1.21 to $1.18 per $1,000 of assessed value
• Sewer District: up $100,000 to $1.75 million with a tax rate decrease (due to an increase in assessed value) from $0.52 to $0.50 cents per $1,000 of assessed value
SALARY CHANGES
The tentative budget includes some salary adjustments for the 2022 year, including an increase from $79,615 to $83,596 for the highway superintendent.
Pay for the two town justices would increase from $38,336 to $40,253 and $39,294, respectively, and the town clerk would make $33,615, up from $32,795.
The receiver of taxes and assessments would earn $35,124 instead of $33,541.
Salaries for the supervisor and town councilors remain unchanged at $73,000 and $13,000, respectively.
HEARING SCHEDULED
Residents can attend a budget hearing Thursday, Nov. 5 at 6:05 p.m. at the Town Hall on Banker Road.
"I would remind the community that we have always taken a very conservative approach," Supervisor Cashman said. "I'm proud of the budget that we have put together in partnership with our department heads and that, in doing so, we have remained below the tax cap.
"We work very hard to be good stewards of the taxpayers monies."
