PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh's tentative budget for 2021 has come in under the state's tax cap.
Per the proposal, the total budget would fall more than $203,000 from the current fiscal year, landing at $14.33 million.
Supervisor Michael Cashman said town officials had made it a priority to pen a budget that was fiscally conservative for the upcoming year.
"Just given the realities of the current landscape," he said, "with COVID-19 and the border closure."
TAX LEVY DROPS
The tentative spending plan, released Friday, included a tax levy of $4.16 million, down $111,253 from 2020.
The New York State tax cap was set at 2.39 percent, so the town could have upped its tax levy by more than $95,000 and still have remained below the cap, Supervisor Cashman says in a recent release.
The levy included the municipality's highway fund, Water and Sewer Department and the base stormwater district, as well as the town's consolidated districts, including ambulance, lighting, sewer and water.
COVID-19 AND SALES TAX
At the start of the pandemic, the town took a variety of actions, including limiting conference travel and implementing a hiring freeze. The town says the same policies would be in place next year.
"In addition, the employees have agreed to forego wage increases for 2021," the town release says.
The town supervisor's salary remains $73,000 and town board members would continue to make $13,000.
"One cannot ignore the impacts of COVID-19 or the Canadian border closure," Cashman says in the release. "We continue to monitor the fiscal impacts and recalibrate as necessary using the best information from the Office of the NYS Comptroller, Association of Towns and Clinton County.”
The supervisor said the town was keeping a lookout for any drops in sales tax revenues, budgeting for a 20 percent decrease.
"We know that is very conservative," he told the Press-Republican. "We could see a higher number of sales tax revenues come in above the projections that we're using.
"We felt that was the responsible thing to do and we decided we would make budget adjustments as the sales tax quarters come in," he continued, adding that it was unclear when the northern border would reopen to let Canadian visitors patron the area's shops and restaurants again.
"While that isn't the total makeup of sales tax in the county, it's a significant contributor."
OTHER BUDGET ITEMS
The budget proposal would put the town’s appropriations for its highway fund at $2.47 million, down $200,000 from the current year, and its highway levy at $1.08 million.
The highway tax rate was proposed at about $0.90 per $1,000 of assessed value, which, the release says, would be the same as last year.
Appropriations to both the Consolidated Lighting District and the Consolidated Water District were to decrease, while appropriations to the Consolidated Ambulance and Sewer districts were pegged for increases.
Cashman said the town was still negotiating a new agreement with its ambulance service providers and so that budgeted figure had not been finalized.
BUDGET HEARING
The Plattsburgh Town Council has scheduled a public hearing on its preliminary budget for 6:05 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5 at the Town Hall on Banker Road.
Copies of the budget were available in the town clerk's office or online at townofplattsburgh.com.
Cashman said the budget was typically passed on that Thursday after Election Day.
"We hope that people will know that we're trying to the best we can given the landscape of what is going on," he said, "and also do it responsibly."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.