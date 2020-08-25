Town threatens legal challenge over city's annexation process

PLATTSBURGH — The city, town annexation battle has the bordering Plattsburghs on the verge of more legal action.
The Lake City recently posted notice of the municipalities' joint hearing on the topic, but Town Supervisor Michael Cashman alleged it was published short of town consent.
"Accordingly," he said, "we will have no choice but to bring the application in court to address this dispute and stay the hearing."
ANNEXATION BATTLE
The battle dates back to the early 2000's when city officials first proposed the annexation of some property off Reeves Lane. It was resurfaced in 2018 under Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read's leadership.
Though city-owned land, the some 224 acres in question is located within the town's jurisdiction. While mostly unused, uninhabited property, the former Clinton County Compost Facility was situated there.
If joined with the city, the property would expand the its land mass by 7 percent.
SEQRA CHALLENGE
Last year, both sister municipalities sought lead agent status for the required State Environmental Quality Review Act, or SEQRA, process. The state's Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos later awarded the distinction to the city.
At the time, Seggos had encouraged a "coordinated review," through which the Town of Plattsburgh would participate and the City of Plattsburgh would facilitate that participation.
In recent months, the City Common Council had released its review, identifying some potential impacts of the proposed annexation as "moderate to large," but ultimately determining no significant impacts.
The town later alleged it was not involved in the coordinated review process. As previously reported by the Press-Republican, town officials then sent a letter of objection to the city.
JOINT HEARING
Following the environmental review, the next step in the process was a joint public hearing, to feature both Town Board and City Council members, and to hear from constituents of both municipalities.
The City Common Council OK'd city staff to coordinate with the town on a time for that hearing. Per the city's recent notice, it was scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. at 130 Arizona Ave. — a Plattsburgh Airbase Redevelopment Corporation, or PARC, building with an amphitheater.
Those wishing to comment could attend in person or video and/or call in via the virtual meeting platform Zoom, the city's notice says.
"In addition to any verbal comments that members of the public may wish to make during the joint hearing," it adds, "the city and town encourage all interested parties to submit written comments to (them) in advance of Sept. 24, which will all be included within the hearing record."
'UNWILLING TO PROCEED'
While a statewide executive order extended through Sept. 4 had postponed all in-person public hearings scheduled for April and May of 2020, local officials could host public hearings remotely.
In a recent release, Supervisor Cashman said the town was not in favor of an in-person public hearing while that executive order was in place, and did not think a virtual hearing would suffice for this topic.
"It is our position that a video conference or remote public hearing would not allow for meaningful participation of the public during this unique joint session of the city and town governing bodies," he says in the release.
"Digital forums for public hearings do not effectively allow for the public to participate in a subject matter of this magnitude," he continues. "We must allow for robust participation from residents of both communities, school boards, fire districts and other entities seeking to provide input as well as hearing about the mayor’s proposed plans."
CITY RESPONDS
The city's Legal Counsel Dean Schneller called the Town of Plattsburgh's unwillingness to hold the joint hearing a "delay tactic."
"This demand for an 'endless adjournment' is confusing, because the town has completed numerous public hearings over the past few months," Schneller told the Press-Republican. "Presumably those public hearings completed by the town allowed for meaningful participation."
The notice of the joint hearing was in compliance with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo's executive order that was set to expire in early September, Schneller added.
"This hearing is scheduled for September 24th," he said. "If the order is extended, then the city is prepared to complete the joint hearing with a virtual participation component, again fully in line with the executive orders and fully in line with the numerous virtual public hearings the city — and the town — have successfully completed over the past few months."
Mayor Read said the city had made attempts to "work these things out" with the town, adding it had also "attempted to accommodate the town’s request with respect to scheduling, location and public participation for this hearing prescribed by the state process. The town takes exception that the city cannot agree to indefinite delays until a town supervisor-blessed mayor is elected."
STILL AT ODDS
Supervisor Cashman felt the city's attempts at this joint hearing had "once again" demonstrated a "dubious disregard for public engagement" under the current mayor's tenure.
"Now he is attempting to gaslight the community into thinking the annexation hearing must be a priority during a global pandemic," Cashman says in the release. "All along, the Town of Plattsburgh has advocated for meaningful public engagement from the citizenry of both municipalities, as well as the impacted school boards, fire districts and Clinton County."
The supervisor noted that the city had no solid plans for the sought after land and said, "yet Mayor Read in his fleeting weeks as mayor appears to not really care about the public, like he attempted to cloak himself as COVID-19 savior during his primary.
"With his historic primary loss he attempts to further a personal agenda before he is vacated from City Hall," Cashman continues. "This region has witnessed how that has gone in the past."
Read responded to the supervisor's words, saying, "name-calling is never appropriate, especially compared with city survivability and regional job creation on 224 acres idled for a generation."
"After many years of effort, the city is excited that this annexation is proceeding to the joint hearing," he continued. "On the 24th, we look forward to hearing from all interested parties."
Cashman confirmed the hearing's aforementioned legal challenge would be a new suit, but did not offer additional details at this time.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.