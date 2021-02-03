PLATTSBURGH — Continuing its 60-plus year legacy of planning, Michael Cashman says the Town of Plattsburgh continues to be open to business.
"The town saw over 275,000 square feet of new building (in 2020) — even during a global pandemic," the town supervisor said during his State of the Town address Wednesday morning.
The municipality also cleared 500 commercial and residential building permits and the year's developments plugged over $25 million into the local economy, he added.
VIRTUAL AUDIENCE
The supervisor gave his State of the Town address at the recent State of the County, City and Town. While the North Country Chamber of Commerce event was typically an in-person affair featuring breakfast, this year it was held virtually due to concerns of the novel coronavirus.
North Country Chamber President Garry Douglas said about 110 community members had tuned in Wednesday morning and said the year's sponsors were NBT Bank and Barton and Loguidice.
"We're really happy to still be able to do this and do it virtually," Douglas said on behalf of the chamber. "We're 100 percent engaged for you — we have been every day since mid-March and will continue to be until we come out on the other end of this."
INCOMING DEVELOPMENT
Though Cashman said the Ampersand Drive-Rugar Street traffic light project had been shelved due to COVID-19, he highlighted incoming project Northwoods.
The five-building housing development will sit on 13 acres of land behind Lenny's Shoe and Apparel off of Tom Miller Road. It is expected to break ground this April and be completed by October 2022.
"I’ve said this before, but it’s worth noting again, I am absolutely elated about the Northwoods project," he said, adding that it would enhance the Elevate Plattsburgh Town Center Smart Growth Plan and traffic patterns.
"It’s focused on increasing the density to make the town center more pedestrian-friendly and its ideally situated as a live, work, play environment that abuts access to employment, healthcare, retail and recreation," he continued.
"Most of all, it is a strong demonstration of how planning for your community’s needs in advance and implementing the appropriate zoning results in development projects that a community desires."
OTHER PLANS
The supervisor said the Town of Plattsburgh and Clinton County Board of Realtors would soon partner in hosting webinars for local developers and stakeholders concerning the town's Smart Growth Plan.
The concept looks to develop the municipality's Town Center, its Route 3 corridor and surrounding areas, in line with sustainability, walkability and overall "Smart Growth" development guidelines.
"It's critical that we get people up to speed with what's going on so that we can activate things as quickly and as steadily as possible," Cashman said.
The supervisor said the town had received some grant money that would allow it to extend its Smart Growth principles to the over 500 vacant acres at the former Clinton County Airport.
Towards the end of last year, Cashman said the town saw more than nearly 2 miles of trail system developed and rehabilitated, known as the Treadwells Mills Connector Trail. It starts on the north side of Route 22 South between the Plattsburgh International Airport and the State Police Barracks and extends west ending near Military Turnpike in Treadwells Mill.
"This extends our connectivity with the City of Plattsburgh," the supervisor said, adding that the path was funded in part by Clinton County Tobacco Settlement funds and the Healthy Neighborhoods Program.
"We will be excited to be officially launching this new space for our community in 2021, so, stand by."
A COVID NOTE
Cashman referenced the many challenges brought on by the continued COVID-19 pandemic, saying the community and beyond was experiencing unprecedented times in both their daily routines and general ways of life.
He said even in the "darkness of these times" that he was still left heartened by his Town of Plattsburgh community, including its volunteer board members, employees, frontline workers and fellow elected officials.
"Everyone has rolled up their sleeves to find the bright spots, to seek the rainbows and find the light on the other side," the town supervisor said, referencing the adoption of new methods, like plexiglass and social distancing floor markers now situated at the Town Hall.
Cashman reiterated words that, he said, his grandfather would often remark: "The only thing that is constant in life is change itself."
"I say to you," Cashman said to the 100 or so virtual attendees, "we must own these challenges so that we can own the direction of where we want to seek our change."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzie Delisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.