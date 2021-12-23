PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman has tested positive for COVID-19.
“Yesterday, I felt a little off so I took the precaution of not going to work. Last night, I felt like a train hit me," Cashman said in an email Thursday. Using a rapid-test kit I did indeed come up positive. Olivia also has mild symptoms. We have been in touch with our healthcare provider. Both of us will be following the Clinton County Health Dept. guidelines and quarantining."
“My commitment has always been to share information. Public safety and transparency remains paramount to our response. We remain steadfast to be transparent for all cases. Our top priority continues to be the public health and the safety of employees and the community at large. The Town of Plattsburgh is strictly following our COVID-19 Safety Plan.”
Cashman said this should serve as a reminder to the community, as the holidays are upon us, to remain careful.
“Since we've been managing COVID-19, the winter months have been some of the toughest. Particularly in the North Country because we spend a lot of time indoors with one another,” Cashman said.
“I fully mask when I'm indoors, whether I'm out grocery shopping or I'm at town hall. With the new variant Omicron, it's been demonstrated to be very contagious. I haven't been able to get in for my booster shot, but I fully intended to, and I will as soon as my health care provider greenlights it. I fully support getting the vaccination.”
Cashman said that getting vaccinated continues to be an important aspect of fighting this pandemic.
“It felt pretty dramatic, pretty quickly. I had a raging headache, upper congestion, lethargic, fever and chills,” Cashman said.
“I would remind the public that the vaccination isn't about preventing you from getting COVID. It's there so that if you do get COVID, it helps minimize the overall impacts of the virus. That's where I tell people, if I didn't get vaccinated, I couldn't imagine how I would feel right now.”
