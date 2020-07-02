PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh celebrated its 60th "planniversary" this week, commemorating the founding of its Planning Board in late June of 1960.
"The town's emergence as the economic center of the North Country is not good luck," a statement from Senior Planner Trevor Cole says. "It is the result of careful planning, a dose of vision and the political will to implement plans with progressive ideas.
"Economic success follows strong communities and those communities are guided by the vision of meaningful comprehensive plans."
PLANNING AHEAD
It was June 30, 1960 that the Town Board OK'd a resolution to create the municipality's Planning Board.
The body was awarded the power and authority to generate a Town of Plattsburgh master plan, make planning and development recommendations, and OK new streets and highways.
Current Town Supervisor Michael Cashman has often said the municipality had a "legacy of planning," which he connected back to the publishing of its first master plan in 1964.
"It was the first land use plan adopted by a municipality in Clinton County," a town release says, "and it has been revised approximately every 10 years since its adoption.
That plan is now known as the Town of Plattsburgh Comprehensive Land Use Plan.
'A LOT HAS HAPPENED'
In its six decades of service, the town release says, "a lot has happened."
One momentous occasion was the closure of the former Plattsburgh Air Force Base.
That acreage was later subdivided and redistributed for development.
Other major happenings included the redevelopment of the former Clinton County Airport and the growth of what is now the town's booming commercial and industrial sectors.
PLANS ON PLANS ON PLANS
Late last year, the town announced plans to rework its zoning code guidelines to match its ongoing Elevate Plattsburgh Town Center Smart Growth Plan, which, the town says, is the municipality's newest installment to its "expansive catalog of plans and initiatives."
Other planning initiatives included the Local Waterfront Revitalization Plan, Economic Development Plan, Complete Streets Policy, Solarize Adirondack Coast program, Solar Energy Local Law, Water and Wastewater Capital Plan and the Recreation Master Plan.
"The department, where all of these plans culminate, has evolved from Planning & Engineering to Planning and Community Development," the release says, "in order to encompass the broad spectrum of projects that fall under their purview.
"Some of these projects include community favorites such as Hometown Heroes, Unlock the Parks and the Saranac River Run Mini-Tri, as well as major projects such as the Battlefield Memorial Gateway and the Saranac River Trail Greenway."
'CONTINUING ITS LEGACY'
"The Town continues to be globally relevant and regionally exceptional in its efforts to create a vibrant and healthy community; ecologically, socially and economically," Supervisor Cashman says in a statement. "As such, the Town of Plattsburgh is committed to continuing this legacy of responsible and effective community planning.
"With our Elevate Plattsburgh Smart Growth Plan we are optimizing historic investments and continuing to lead the region for a strong future for all."
