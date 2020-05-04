PLATTSBURGH — The town's Planning Board voted to table Upstone Materials LLC's application for a special-use permit last week, but chose to close its public hearing after neighbors further spoke out against the mining operation's requested expansion.
Joe Rotella, a neighbor of the Quarry Road mine, was the last to speak after many Town of Plattsburgh residents voiced disapproval of the project.
"I feel like you probably have enough information from the surrounding community and our complaints to ethically turn down this proposal," he told board members.
"That's all I wanted to say."
RESIDENTIAL ZONE
Upstone has hoped to obtain a special-use permit from the Town of Plattsburgh Planning Board, allowing its Quarry Road operation, which typically blasts around 30 times a year, to expand by about 23 acres.
Though most of that acreage was zoned industrial and, therefore, allowable, one-third had been zoned residential, requiring the permit.
As previously reported by The Press-Republican, the State Department of Environmental Conservation issued Upstone a mining permit that included the current life of mine border, as well as its proposed expansion.
Town Senior Planner Trevor Cole has said that the DEC, as lead agent, conducted a State Environmental Quality Review Act, or SEQRA, review and had declared "a negative declaration of environmental significance."
That permit had been subject to local Town Planning Board approval and Upstone has said that it would be another 10 years before they began mining in the expanded area.
HIGHEST AND BEST USE
During the board's virtual meeting, which took place via Zoom, Principal Landscape Architect Peter Loyola, of project engineer CLA Site, spoke on behalf of Upstone and its plans.
The architect, who has spoken at previous meetings, once again said he considered the mine's expansion to be the residentially-zoned land's "highest and best use."
"It's landlocked," he said, referencing the Plattsburgh Municipal Lighting Department utility and the nearby industrial zone.
He once again mentioned a lake that, after mining, could sit in the location, which, he continued, could up the values of nearby homes.
PUBLIC OPPOSITION
In recent months, Planning Board members have heard many neighbors speak out against the project, saying blasts were disruptive to their homes and livelihoods, and not wanting them to come any closer.
At the recent session, a special meeting of the board that was dedicated to the controversial project, the disapproval continued, though many seemed to say that the few blasts of 2020 had been noticably milder than those of years past.
Since taking over the mine in 2017, Upstone has said it has always been in compliance with DEC guidelines, but, given recent public feedback, had begun testing ways to make the blasts less noticeable, while still achieving the desired results.
Nonetheless, Heidi Clute of Clute Wealth Management on nearby Tom Miller Road, said the blasting was bad.
"I think it's an important industry for Plattsburgh," she said. "I think it's great they're busy, but I do think mitigation is desired by the neighbors. I've had people dive under my table, because (Upstone) had blasted some material and they thought an earthquake was coming," Clute continued.
"We're constantly adjusting pictures — it's definitely rattling, shaking the building. The concern is, maybe expanding it will just make it worse."
BOARD MAKES MOTION
At the virtual session, the board voted to split the application into two separate parts and though Planning Board Chair Tim Palmer made a motion to deny the expansion, the board decided to table the item instead.
Board members, as well as the applicant, planned to explore various legal questions and determined to make a final decision in the future.
It was not yet determined if Upstone would be on the board's May meeting agenda.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.