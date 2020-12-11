Town of Schuyler Falls decorates for the holidays

SCHUYLER FALLS — The Town of Schuyler Falls is celebrating the 2020 holiday season with seasonal banners now flying in the hamlets of Morrisonville, Schuyler Falls and Woods Mills.
The pine tree in front of the town hall at 997 Mason St. in Morrisonville has been lit bright with lights for the seventh year in a row, thanks to volunteers who installed the tree lights and the banners, including Morrisonville Construction/Amos Sorrell, a press release from the town said.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no tree-lighting open house this year at the town hall.
The town encourages residents to decorate their own homes and properties this year so the entire town looks festive.
The Morrisonville Fire Department is continuing the tradition of holiday parades in their decorated fire trucks around the town and district on Friday and Saturday evenings during this season, as time allows, along with the Morrisonville-Schuyler Falls Volunteer Ambulance Corps.
Watch their Facebook pages and websites for dates, times and locations.
