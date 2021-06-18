PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh expects some disruption of service as it advances the next projects in its Capital Water Plan that will continue to provide safe, reliable and sustainable water and wastewater services to the residents, businesses and visitors of the Town.
Work has begun on the Bluff Point water tower, an 800,000 gallon tank, a news release said.
These renovations will take place on the interior of the tank. This requires it to be drained in order to perform work. Water customers may experience pressure interruptions while work is being performed.
Though the tank is located in Cliff Haven, it may have an impact anywhere in the water system including parts of the towns of Schuyler Falls and Beekmantown as we are a regional water supplier, the release said.
The Water and Wastewater Department is monitoring for all NYSDOH requirements. We anticipate this lasting 6 weeks. We are asking for folks to actively participate in our water conservation program during this period of time.
Please observe the following conservation measures:
• Limit the amount of water used for washing vehicles (use car washes that recycle the water instead of washing with a hose).
• Reduce the level of watering lawns and gardens. (Water in the coolest part of day and when it is not windy to reduce water lost through evaporation. Use a soaking hose and mulching to retain moisture.)
• Do not use water for washing home exteriors, driveways or sidewalks.
Observe in-home conservation by:
•Checking all plumbing fixtures and making any necessary repairs
• Use full loads for washing machines and automatic dishwashers
• Take shorter showers
• Don’t leave water running at the tap while shaving, brushing teeth or washing dishes
• Refrigerate tap water; avoid running the faucet for long periods to get cold water
• When flushing tap in the morning, save water and use for watering household plants/gardens.
The Town of Plattsburgh Water and Wastewater Department would like to assure its customers that presently there is NOT a water emergency, the release said.
"The Town of Plattsburgh Water and Wastewater Department’s current supply of water is sufficient to meet our customers’ normal needs," the release said.
"However, if present weather patterns continue, our supply of water may be affected later in the summer, if precautions are not taken now."
The town has been communicating and coordinating with the Clinton County Department of Health, Clinton County Office of Emergency Management Services, and Volunteer Fire Department.
“Water is about health and safety, first and foremost, and then it is also about economic development and sustainability. We are excited to continue our multiyear Capital Plan," Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
"We have made significant progress. In the weeks and months ahead we will continue to address this critical infrastructure ensuring the town’s position as leader in the North Country.”
Questions or concerns can be addressed to the Water & Wastewater Department at (518) 562-6890.
Learn more about the Capital Plan: http://townofplattsburgh.com/water-wastewater-capital-plan.html
