PLATTSBURGH - Effective Monday the Town of Plattsburgh Water & Wastewater Department is implementing a Boil Water Order, in conjunction with the Clinton County Department of Health for the following locations; North of the intersection of Hobbs Road on Route 9 to Spellman Road and Gateway Drive, approximately 44 service connections.
If you have any questions regarding this issue please call the Town of Plattsburgh at 562-6890, or the Clinton County Department of Health at 565-4870.
For more information on Boil Water Orders, including instructions please visit www.clintonhealth.org.
