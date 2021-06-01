PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh Democratic Committee has announced its slate of candidates for positions up for election this November.
At a recent caucus attended by 95 people, Kristofer Michaud was nominated for town justice, incumbent Jackie Bellew for receiver of taxes, Katie Kalluche for town clerk and incumbent Barbara Hebert and Dana Isabella for Town Council.
"This group has a proven history and will give 100 percent toward the betterment of our town," Committee Chair Chuck Kostyk said in a statement.
"We look forward to the continued growth in the region as we build upon our relationships and partnerships with other municipalities; the candidates we have chosen will keep this effort moving forward."
Michaud, Bellew, Hebert and Isabella have also been endorsed by the Working Families Party.
According to the Clinton County Board of Elections, the Town of Plattsburgh Republican Committee had yet to hold a caucus as of Tuesday.
HEBERT
Hebert has been a member of the Plattsburgh Town Council for six years, most recently co-chairing the ad hoc committee Inclusion/Diversity/Equity/Anti-Bias Anti-Racial (I.D.E.A.).
According to a release from the committee, she created a volunteer appointment application system to encourage constituent participation on town committees and boards, and is actively pursuing a town-wide fleet management program.
Her other current committee appointments include highway, audit and finance.
Hebert believes Town of Plattsburgh residents deserve continuity of experienced leadership, something that was needed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I lead with the mindset of ‘service first’ to ensure that the best interests of our Town of Plattsburgh constituents are responsibly considered," she said in a statement.
ISABELLA
Isabella is originally from the North Country and has degrees from Paul Smith's College and SUNY Plattsburgh.
After living in Florida for 10 years, she moved back to Plattsburgh to raise her son, Michael, in a community similar to the one she grew up in, the release said.
She has been involved with multiple organizations over the past 20 years, including Plattsburgh Noon Rotary, Champlain Valley Business and Professional Women, The Plattsburgh Renewal Project, The Plattsburgh Downtown Association, Trinity Church, Substance Abuse Prevention and Recovery of Clinton County (SPARCC), the Franklin County Prevention Task Force, the Essex County Heroin and Opioid Coalition (ECHO) and Evergreen Townhouse Communities.
In June, Isabella will celebrate 20 years at Champlain Valley Family Center for Drug Treatment and Youth Services Inc. where she works as the program director for Tobacco-Free CFE (Clinton, Franklin and Essex) and Reality Check.
“My love for the Town of Plattsburgh is what drives me to serve the Town of Plattsburgh at this point in my life," she said in a statement.
"I look forward to meeting and listening to as many town residents as I can over the upcoming months. Individually we can make a difference, but together we can make Plattsburgh the best town in America.”
MICHAUD
Michaud grew up in Plattsburgh and Peru, later going on to earn two law degrees from McGill University in common law and civil law, and a master's of dispute resolution from Pepperdine Law School’s Straus Institute, the release said.
A practicing attorney for 13 years, Michaud currently represents children and parents in Family Court.
He is the former president of the Clinton County Bar Association and former vice president of Adirondack Young Professionals, the release said.
Michaud currently serves on the Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education and the Clinton County Historical Association Board.
He lives in Cumberland Head with his wife, Sherry, and their son, Finnegan, and has two grown stepdaughters, Carissa and Cayley Boire.
"My predecessors, Kevin Patnode and Marty Mannix, each had legendary careers that I aspire to live up to," Michaud said in a statement.
"I will pursue the office with determination but also humility. As town justice, my focus would be on earning respect by showing respect.”
KALLUCHE
Kalluche was appointed town clerk when Kevin Patnode retired in May, the release said.
She earned a bachelor of arts degree from Northern Illinois University, and moved to Plattsburgh from Chicago in 2010.
Kalluche lives in Cumberland Head with her husband, Said, and their two children, Cooper Boire, a musician and Cumberland Head Elementary School fourth-grader, and 19-month-old Sara Lou.
Kalluche has worked as a server at Anthony’s Restaurant & Bistro, in sales and customer service at The Northeast Group, and as finance manager at Plattsburgh Ford (now Bailey Ford).
After Sara Lou was born, she became a full-time home parent and entrepreneur, starting the small business ADK Yard Cards.
Her volunteer work includes past treasurer of the Plattsburgh Noon Rotary, Cumberland Head Elementary School Parent Teacher Organization president and Adirondack Down Syndrome Association treasurer, the release said.
“I am grateful to have the opportunity to jump into this public service role," Kalluche said in a statement.
"I love to help people and serving the residents of the Town of Plattsburgh is an honor for my family and me."
BELLEW
Bellew is a lifelong Clinton County resident and has served as receiver of taxes for 20 years, the release said.
She has two children, Lindsay and Brian, with her husband of 39 years, Michael.
Bellew is a notary public and a member of the tax receivers association.
“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to serve as your receiver of taxes," she said in a statement. "It is an honor and privilege to serve you."
