AuSABLE FORKS - As of 10 a.m. today, the Town of Jay is under a State of Emergency as declared by Supervisor Matthew Stanley.
The State of Emergency is the result of the recent flooding of the Ausable River.
The Town of Jay Department of Public Works and the Town Supervisor’s Office are assessing damages to the town's infrastructure, water and sewer plants, roads, bridges and residences.
The Town of Jay Community Center, at 11 School Lane in AuSable Forks, is now open as a warming shelter and the Red Cross and local businesses will be providing lunches at the Community Center for any resident affected by the flooding.
Supervisor Stanley is in constant contact with Essex and Clinton County Emergency Services as well as local, county and state representatives, including Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, State Sen. Dan Stec and Assemblyman Matt Simpson.
Contact the Town of Jay Supervisor’s Office at 518-647-2204 or 518-907-8269 with any questions or to request aid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.