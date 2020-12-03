CLINTON — Residents of the Town of Clinton can expect to continue to see a tax rate lower than most of their neighboring towns in 2021.
The town has penciled in a total budget of $3,509,295.47 for 2021.
That includes $593,198.47 to be raised by taxes, a number that is under the tax cap, according to the town.
All of that money will go toward EMS and fire protection, according to the budget, with the town not levying any money from land taxes due to wind farm programs.
It will be paid at an approximately $1.62 per thousand tax rate, according to the town.
There were no big cuts in services or jobs, with everything remaining fairly status quo, the town said.
“I think our budget went really well again this year,” Town Supervisor Danny LaClair said.
