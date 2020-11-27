Town of Champlain sees slight increase in budget for 2021

CHAMPLAIN — Residents of the Town of Champlain will see a slight increase in the town’s spending in the upcoming year.
The total budget jumped to $3,319,183, up $86,442 from 2020’s budget.
This was largely due to normal health insurance and pay cost increases, according to the town, as well as a new code officer.
There will be a roughly three-month overlap in salary for a code officer while training a new one to replace an upcoming retiree, Town Supervisor Larry Barcomb said.
The highway department is also acquiring a new travel trailer, he added.
COVID-19
The COVID-19 pandemic caused some hiccups in planning, like it has for all towns.
“It’s hard to predict revenues for one thing,” Barcomb said.
The adopted 2021 budget features $888,384 to be raised by taxes, up $36,993 from the 2020 budget.
This was largely caused by revenue going down while tax assessments went up, according to the town, adding that the number was under the tax cap.
Taxpayers can expect a $3.78 tax rate per 1,000 of assessed property value, up 2 cents from the 2020 budget.
“We tried to minimize the effect on taxpayers as much as possible,” Barcomb said. “It’s a barebones budget; there’s not a lot of excess in it.”
