PLATTSBURGH — The town was recently assigned its first bond rating in, what Supervisor Michael Cashman thought to be, more than two decades.
Bond rating company Moody’s Investors Service recently graded the municipality an Aa3 rating.
"We're beyond pleased with their recognition of the town's financial position," the supervisor told the Press-Republican, adding that researchers had noted the Town of Plattsburgh's industrial makeup and future plans.
"Communities of our size rarely see these types of bond ratings, so the profile of our community had a lot to do with this; it is how we've been able to harness all of the strategic benefits of our township."
WATER CAPITAL PROJECT
Cashman said the new bond rating was in direct response to the town's ongoing $24 million water capital plan.
"I have said that our plan is about three things: Health and Safety, Sustainability and Economic Development," he said. "This represents a portion of the Economic Development part."
It was the town's hope that its favorable bond rating would help to rake in more company responses for that project, and get a lower bond percentage than originally forecasted.
"We had anticipated, and had budgeted for, a 4 percent bond rate," Cashman said. "Now we are hoping that we come in a little bit closer to 2 percent, which would be significant savings to the taxpayers."
The supervisor later told the Press-Republican that the town had locked in that 2 percent rate
So far, the town has secured more than $3.1 million in grants for its plan.
RATING RATIONALE
In its report, New York City-based Moody’s gave context to the Aa3 rating. It was said to reflect the town's moderately-sized tax base and strong local economy.
Other factors included its strong reserves and liquidity grown through successive years of positive operations and manageable fixed costs, the report says.
Supervisor Cashman said it was the COVID-19 pandemic that had placed the municipality's bond rating in the Aa3 category, rather than the Aa2.
"The rating also reflects the high proportion of operating revenues derived from sales tax and sales tax revenue shortfalls anticipated due to coronavirus-driven economic downturn," the report says.
"The town's long-term liabilities are somewhat elevated, driven by recent issuances to improve its water and wastewater systems, but are expected to remain stable."
POSSIBLE VIRUS IMPACTS
The report dives further into the possible impacts of the ongoing pandemic, calling the novel coronavirus outbreak a "social risk" that could impact the Town of Plattsburgh's fiscal year before coming to a close in December.
"The town depends on sales tax revenues for approximately 62.4 percent of its total revenue and has implemented conservative expense management to offset projected revenue shortfalls," the report reads. "The State of New York is currently experiencing significant declines and delays in sales tax and income tax revenue which, in the absence of federal assistance, will likely result in a decline in sales tax to the town in 2020.
"Although the town expects to offset any decline in sales tax through spending freezes and conservative revenue anticipation, some draw on financial reserves is likely."
With the situation surrounding COVID-19 rapidly evolving, Moody's said it would update the town's rating and/or outlook if its credit quality were to change.
TO UPGRADE
The report included key factors that could lead to a future upgrade in the town's bond rating:
• Substantial tax base growth and improvement in resident wealth and incomes
• Stable operations and strong reserves maintained through the novel coronavirus-driven downturn
TO DOWNGRADE
Also featured were factors that could lead to a future downgraded rating:
• Contraction of tax base and/or local economy
• Material reduction in reserves and liquidity
• Increases in long-term liabilities
THE RIGHT TIME
Cashman said the town had waited for the right time to get its bond rating re-evaluated.
"At a time that was the most beneficial to the Town of Plattsburgh," he said. "Even with COVID-19, through all of our modeling, we felt that this was the most appropriate time."
