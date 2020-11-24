PLATTSBURGH — The Town of Plattsburgh announced Tuesday morning that one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Per a release, the individual came into contact with a positive case outside of the workplace. A rapid test confirmed that the town employee was also virus positive.
Asked why the town issued the notice, Supervisor Michael Cashman said, "I felt it was incumbent upon us to be transparent. It was to share the fact that all areas of our community (could) have an exposure to this."
CONTACT TRACING
Details concerning the employee were not available.
"Following privacy requirements, we cannot divulge specific information about the individual who has confirmed COVID-19," the town release says.
"The employee will be following Clinton County Health Department isolation orders."
In addition, the town said it was working in consultation with the county Health Department to assist with its contact tracing efforts and said it would strictly follow its COVID-19 Safety Plan.
It was also noted that the Town Hall on Banker Road would undergo a "deep clean."
FELLOW EMPLOYEES
Asked if the supervisor was concerned about the safety of other town employees, he said, 'We are taking this serious."
"More will develop, I'm sure, over time," Cashman said, noting the continued contact tracing. "We will see where it goes."
OFFICES CLOSED
Last week, the Town of Plattsburgh closed its buildings and offices, opting for an appointment-only model in the face of rising COVID case numbers.
Per Tuesdays release, that model would continue, noting that those admitted for entry would be based on appointments, deliveries and on a case-by-case basis.
Since Friday, Supervisor Cashman said that model, which the municipality had used in the spring, was going well once again.
"We've been very appreciative of the community understanding the need for that," he said. "We continue to encourage people to use the online tools for such things as bill payment, or the drop-off box and to schedule appointments."
'WE ARE ESSENTIAL'
The town saw the recent case as a reminder to be vigilant, wear a mask, maintain social distance and regularly hand sanitize.
"As a government, we have essential services," Cashman said, acknowledging things like plowing and maintaining water infrastructure.
"That really is why we are making additional efforts to protect our employees and the essential services that relate to public health and safety."
