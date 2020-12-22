PLATTSBURGH — A unanimous decision of the Plattsburgh Town Board found the Lake City's requested annexation not in the public's best interest.
The vote came a couple weeks after the Plattsburgh City Common Council declared the action was in the public's best interest.
"In speaking with our special counsel, given the fact that the two municipalities are at odds, we are probably talking about several years in the court system," Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said.
"This is far from being over."
THE ANNEXATION
The land in question is about 224 acres owned by the city, but located off of Rugar Street and Reeves Lane in the Town of Plattsburgh.
The acreage houses the former Clinton County Compost Facility and vacant space that city officials have long hoped to meld into the city's jurisdiction in order to equip it with cheap utilities for future development.
The two Plattsburghs held a joint public hearing on the requested action in September and, per municipal law, their governing boards had 90 days to vote independently on whether or not the annexation was in the public's best interest.
NEGATIVE IMPACTS
The town believed the annexation had potential to spark various significant adverse impacts and took issue with the city's process, feeling the expected "coordinated review" between the neighboring municipalities had not properly taken place.
It also thought its water and wastewater infrastructure concerns, detailed at the joint meeting, had been left unaddressed and believed any positive impacts of the annexation were to be largely, "local in nature."
"To the contrary, the town and affected school districts will be primarily and negatively impacted by the annexation," the board's resolution says.
It goes on to say, if successful, the annexation would reduce the town's valuation of assessed real property by more than $2.5 million, according to the property's 2020 assessment, and would result in tax revenue losses to the town, Beekmantown School District and special taxing districts, totaling a combined $72,000 per year.
The town's resolution added other impacts and summed up its determination that the annexation was not in the public's best interest, stating, "the impact on the town and its surrounding communities will be far greater than the benefits the city might gain."
STATE'S DECISION
Since the boards' votes were not aligned, the state, via a referee board, was to make the final determination.
Supervisor Cashman said that timeline was unknown at this time.
"Given that there are so many different things, the global pandemic being one of them, we will await the process to begin in 2021," he said.
'SPURNED ATTEMPTS'
While City Mayor Colin Read will leave office at the end of this month, he was hopeful that an annexation and development there could, "finally come to fruition."
"I regret that Supervisor (Cashman) has spurned our attempts to annex and get inexpensive power to that site in a collaborative manner, but I hope we have now done all we can to finally move forward a project that means so much to the future of the city and, in its current state, is so inconsequential to the town," Read told the Press-Republican.
"In fact, if economic development can finally occur there, the Town of Plattsburgh may benefit more than anybody with increased homebuilding and shopping from new residents that will eclipse the small amount they currently receive from that property."
CHANGE IN LEADERSHIP
Mayor-Elect Christopher Rosenquest will take the Lake City's top job come Jan. 1 and could impact how the annexation process continues.
The now Clinton County legislator has spoken against the city's handling of the annexation and has said he would do things differently.
When the city declared the action in the public's best interest, the Press-Republican asked Rosenquest his annexation plan for next year, which, he had responded, "Ultimately, it just comes down to what's available once I take office."
"It seems that the council, under the current mayor, is going to proceed forward and there is not much I can do at this point," he had continued.
"Both (Supervisor Cashman) and I have agreed that coming back to the table to figure out a reasonable resolution moving forward that is going to benefit everybody is what we're going to focus on."
'RENEW RELATIONSHIPS'
Cashman said the town acknowledged that a new mayor was on the way.
"Sadly, it comes as a result of a failure to have true collaborative conversations," he said of the annexation process and future legal battles.
"I'm hopeful that under the new administration that we can renew relationships."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.