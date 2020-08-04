PLATTSBURGH — The city, town annexation dispute has entered into its next phase, and it's getting nasty.
Town Supervisor Michael Cashman felt the Town of Plattsburgh, an involved agency, was left in the dark throughout the city's environmental review process, but city officials say its attempts to involve the township were ignored.
So, while Cashman defined the City of Plattsburgh's role as lead agent "a failure," the mayor has called the town's comments "a lot of hogwash."
ANNEXATION HISTORY
The Lake City's attempts to annex some property off Reeves Lane and Rugar Street in the Town of Plattsburgh date back to the early 2000's, but reemerged in 2018 under leadership of Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read.
The 224 acres now house the former Clinton County Compost Facility and include unused land that the city has imagined to be the site of future development. While currently under the town's jurisdiction, if turned over to the city, the property would expand the city's land mass by 7 percent.
In 2019, the city and town both sought lead agent status for the required State Environmental Quality Review Act, or SEQRA, process.
The state's Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos had made the final determination, awarding that distinction to the city in May of last year.
ENVIRONMENTAL REVIEW
At the time, Seggos had said the lead agent decision had not diminished the jurisdiction of involved agencies, like the town.
"The City Council must consider any significant environmental impacts identified by the Town Council during the review of this action, including those related to existing plans for future development of the property, if any," the letter had said.
"I encourage the Town Council to actively participate in the City Council's environmental review of the annexation proposal. I further encourage the City Council to openly facilitate that participation by the Town Council and other involved agencies."
The environmental review process was to be a "coordinated review," as defined by the state's SEQRA statute. That process, led by the city as lead agent, was to allow for a single integrated review; other involved agencies were expected to assist by providing information and comments.
'NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACTS'
In its environmental review, the City Common Council identified some potential impacts of the proposed annexation as "moderate to large" as opposed to "no or small," but ultimately determined there to be no significant impacts.
Impacts were anticipated in connection to the site's possible, though only hypothetical, redevelopment. They included extended construction periods, projected traffic increases, added parking sites, various site use spin-offs and an upped demand of community services, like schools and fire protection.
"In terms of magnitude, none of the potential impacts is considered to likely be severe," Part III of the city's environmental assessment form says. "In terms of likelihood or probability of impact, it is entirely possible that some of the identified potential impacts will not occur at all.
"Therefore, upon careful consideration of all of these factors, none of the potential environmental impacts are deemed significant."
The city has noted that major components of future physical construction would likely trigger SEQRA reviews of their own.
TOWN ALLEGATIONS
Town officials contend its opinions were not looped into that "coordinated review process."
"There was a failure at that level — and I’m not being overly dramatic," Supervisor Cashman said. "It was a failure. They have done one of the very things that we were concerned about and that was that they would seek to secure the lead agency position and then not coordinate with us."
Town Senior Planner Trevor Cole backed up the supervisor's allegations, saying the town had not heard from the city in the time between spring of last year to mid-2020, when the SEQRA report was delivered.
"There has been exactly 0.0 instances of coordination on the SEQRA," Cole said. "Even though they conducted several traffic studies, environmental reviews dated in 2019 — they never sent those to us for coordination.”
SEQRA UPSET
The town's opinion on the process was delivered to the city via a five-plus page "letter of objection" in June, after receiving the city's SEQRA documents. It expressed upset with the environmental review, citing issues with procedure to issues with its negative declaration.
The letter, signed by Cole on behalf of the town, calls the review process "untimely" and "incomplete," and says town concerns expressed in its attempts to score lead agency status were "left largely ignored and not addressed."
Among other issues, town officials were upset with the SEQRA's expectation for future town traffic improvements that would cater to the site's possible development and were estimated at $870,000.
"That is a fairly low estimate," Cole said, adding that the town's attempts to add a traffic signal at the intersection of Rugar Street and Ampersand Drive was to cost $750,000 on its own.
"Their own documents rely on that project being done," Cashman added. "If there was a coordinated approach with us, they would have known pretty quickly that given the financial landscape that we’re in, that that has had to be shelved right now."
That in mind, town officials felt traffic improvements would be well over $1 million.
CITY RESPONDS
In response to the town's "letter of objection," City Corporation Counsel Dean Schneller sent a letter on behalf of the City of Plattsburgh, backing up the Common Council's SEQRA examination.
"With the assistance of AEDA, numerous consultant reports were completed and relied upon in the Common Council’s determination," the July 1st letter read. "The lead agency’s conclusion that the annexation project would have no significant impact on the environment is a rational one which is supported by the record."
Schneller's letter went on to say that, after the city was deemed the lead agency last year, the city invited the town to provide written comments, attend public meetings or schedule individual meetings.
The city's legal counsel ended the letter stating, "To date, I am not aware of any efforts by the town to accept the city’s invitation to provide written comments, schedule or attend open meetings, schedule or attend more private individual meetings, or otherwise participate in or contribute to this process. Therefore, the town’s claim that it was not provided an opportunity to comment or participate in this process is belied by the clear and open ended invitation it chose not to accept."
SITE PLANS
Town officials have also taken issue with the city's unidentified plans for the site. Cole said, more often than not, property annexation occurs in response to development pressure, not "the presumption of future development."
Schneller said, while no specific developer was lined up, proposed site uses did exist.
"During the SEQRA review, the city took a conservative approval by evaluating potential impacts of the annexation based on a development scenario that is hypothetical at this time, but certainly possible — particularly in light of the inexpensive industrial power," he said.
"The city itself would not be undertaking all of the potential uses included in the Preliminary Plan, but will seek to encourage private development consistent with the hypothetical scenario."
That plan includes a variety of possible site uses, like a recreation trail along the Saranac River, industrial envelopes, residential/mixed use area near Rugar Street, a Municipal Lighting Department sub station, solar options and green space.
As a planner, Cole thought the overall plan was "concerning" without any specifics in place.
MAYOR'S TAKE
Mayor Read expressed irritation with the process overall, feeling as though town officials would "do whatever they can do to forego every invitation to sit and collaborate and instead try to frustrate the process, perhaps until after the election.
"Perhaps they believe that a new mayor will not see the value of expanding the city by 7 percent, while contracting the town by 1 percent, so the city has a fighting chance to use its only real asset, really cheap and now 100 percent green energy, to generate new value, new property tax bases, new jobs and new industry for an entire region on land that has gone dormant for generations," he continued.
"As you can tell, I don't quite get it. I hear the whining coming out of their mouth, but it just doesn't make sense. Maybe it makes for good politics, in some sort of misguided way, but to prevent this opportunity to come to fruition, while the town touts developing land without cheap power just up Rugar Street at the old airport, just does not make sense — not for city taxpayers, not for the town and not for the entire region."
'GIVE PAUSE'
But Cashman noted the city's complications with the redevelopment of its downtown parking area as part of its Downtown Revitalization Initiative. That project has hit roadblocks since money was awarded in 2016, with some community members upset with the process.
"I think the City of Plattsburgh has proven that they have not been able to manage a 5-acre parcel for the Durkee Street project," the supervisor said, "and yet they want to manage several hundred acres?
"That I think should give people pause.”
THE NEXT STEP
The City Common Council authorized Schneller and the city planner to schedule a joint public hearing between the two municipalities, the next step in the SEQRA process.
Following that meeting, the bodies would vote independently on whether or not the annexation was in the public's favor. If at that point the votes to do not align, the state will make the determination.
Meeting details are not yet available.
