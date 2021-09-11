Town Board votes to honor fallen 9/11 responder

PLATTSBURGH — Days before the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Plattsburgh Town Board voted to recommend I-87's Twin Bridges be dedicated to New York State Trooper Brian S. Falb, whose assignment at the site of the fallen Twin Towers in New York City gave him the cancer that ended his life less than 16 years later.
HERO LOST
The town's resolution, adopted at the board's September meeting, details the fallen trooper's place in the community, remembering Falb as a SUNY Plattsburgh student come north from Long Island who became a Troop B New York State trooper following his days at the Police Academy in 1998.
He and his wife, Mary, were residents of Cadyville where they raised their kids Morgan, Peyton, Sydney and Brian Jr.
During his career, Trooper Falb participated in the 2016 manhunt of convicted killers David Sweat and Richard Matt, the 2005 and 2012 details for hurricanes Katrina and Sandy, and aided in the search and recovery efforts in the aftermath of the World Trade Center terrorist attacks.
With his March 2017 death, Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said the local community and entire State of New York "lost a hero."
'ULTIMATE SACRIFICE'
The Town Board's recommendation is to rename the Twin Bridges (NYSDOT northbound #1033992, southbound #1033991) that traverse the Saranac River on I-87 the "Trooper Brian S. Falb Memorial Bridges" in recognition of his "legacy of unwavering service and ultimate sacrifice for the people of the great State of New York."
Supervisor Cashman said the formal dedication requires the passage of local bills in the New York State Senate and Assembly before final approval by Gov. Kathy Hochul. He added he was in contact with Assemblyman D. Billy Jones (D-Chateaugay Lake) and Sen. Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) who both agreed to advance the legislative Home Rule actions.
"It has an incredible amount of community support," Cashman continued. "Special thanks to Capt. Brent Davison, Zone Commander for Troop B, for his work on this. We are very hopeful by next spring or early summer it will be formally dedicated."
