PLATTSBURGH — Town of Plattsburgh officials say its North Country municipality is primed for its own state Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) grant, pitching potential projects from better bike lanes to an anchor mixed-use development.
"We are ready for this," Town Senior Planner Trevor Cole said at the municipality's first DRI public input session before listing the municipality's repertoire of studies, plans and infrastructure investments.
"We feel prepared now to now take on the challenge of some of the development that we're looking for."
ROUND 5 OPEN
The town last month announced it would try its hand at the state-funded program, which recently opened for applications due back to the state by Sept. 15.
This fifth round of DRI funding doubles the state monies available compared to rounds 1 through 4.
The state, operating under a $100 million budget, in those earlier rounds awarded $10 million to one community within each of its 10 regions.
Past North Country recipients include the cities of Plattsburgh and Watertown, the Village of Saranac Lake and the Town of Potsdam.
The state will this round split $200 million across its 10 regions, granting either two $10 million awards or a single $20 million award.
The Village of Tupper Lake and the Town of Plattsburgh are the sole North Country communities to officially announce Round 5 applications.
PROJECT LIST
The town's application includes a project list that, officials warn, is subject to change should the municipality receive the state award.
"The DRI award is an introduction to the process and then you take that next step and. . . solidify everything with a planning committee that consists of local citizens, stakeholders," Cole explained. "This initial application is saying, 'Here's what we think we have a good hold on and what we've planned for,' and then you have the conversation after that."
The town plans to pitch the following projects:
• Implementation of Route 3 Corridor Master Plan
• Multimodal Transportation Enhancements
• Smithfield Boulevard Shopping District Corridor Improvements
• Plaza/Pyramid Traffic Improvements
• Mixed-use Commercial/Residential Anchor Development
• May Currier "Central Park" Improvements
• Gateway to "Town Center"
• Marketing Package to Brand Town Center and Attract Desired Forms of Development
'NEED MORE HOUSING'
The town's DRI target area is a section of its 2,000-acre Town Center district that includes the Route 3 corridor, Smithfield Boulevard and a section of Tom Miller Road.
Officials said a mixed-use development project there would help fill its "missing middle" or lack of housing there.
According to Cole, there are 5,000 jobs there, but only 130 homes.
"We're missing a big component in the heart of our town. It translates to about 10 hours of lost economic activity. If no one lives there, go to Route 3 at about 8:30 p.m. on a Thursday night, or walk Smithfield Boulevard — you won't see very many people. That lack of foot traffic is gone, so there's no incidental economy, because people aren't there.
"One thing that we do know is that we need more housing; it's clear."
Unlike other municipalities that have slated a specific property for such mixed-use development, the town plans to launch a request for proposals (RFP) that allows private developers to select where within its DRI target area a commercial/residential project should go.
"The town is unique, because (Town Center district) is only built out 8%," Cole said. "We have opportunity on multiple lots. It could be the former Ames plaza, it could be on Smithfield Boulevard, maybe it's off of Tom Miller."
The development would follow the town's newly updated zoning code, allowing for more flexible zoning uses, and set an example for future projects, he added.
"We've come to the conclusion that is a much better use of the land to mix these uses, utilize our resources — the traffic networks, water and sewer — and put more people and more development in that area rather than out to Morrisonville and out to Cadyville. So its an act of land preservation in other places and a wise use of the existing infrastructure here."
PEDESTRIAN-FRIENDLY UPDATES
The town's pitched DRI projects focus heavily on enhanced multimodal transportation, from walking to biking to bus riding to driving.
Wider sidewalks, more trees, updated bike lines, added bus stops, traffic calming measures and safer crosswalks are among the hoped additions.
Town officials pointed to incoming 80-unit housing development Northwoods being built on Plaza Boulevard nearby Hannaford Supermarkets and across from Champlain Centre mall on Smithfield Boulevard.
"Even if it's only two or three people per unit, now you're going to have a couple hundred people using. . . sidewalks (there)," Cole said. "You're going to see people walking. They're going to walk to the mall. They're going to walk Smithfield Boulevard.
"Part of this (plan) is about reacting now, because development is going to happen."
The town highlighted May Currier Park on Tom Miller Road for updates, too.
"If we develop according to that overall, schematic build-up, public green space and public open space become more important than ever," Cole said. "Right now, we take it for granted, because we have so much. If you drive down Tom Miller, it's all field.
"In 20 years, when Tom Miller Road is developed and a lot of the rest of the Town Center is developed, having those public spaces enhanced is going to be really critical. It will be more important and used more than ever."
MOVES NO. CO. FORWARD
Cole said, in a nutshell, much of the town's DRI application is in response to the development pressure the municipality already feels.
"We're trying to capture it and make use of it now before we have to go back and fix things," he said.
Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman jumped in, "And I think that's probably one of the most responsible things to do. If you think of owning your own house, you want to be attentive to the needs of your house. You don't want to fix a roof that is already leaking."
Cashman considered hoped DRI projects an extension of what the town has already begun with plans like the Town Center Smart Growth Plan.
"I know there is going to be a lot more public input through the DRI process, if we're awarded the funds, but, even if we aren't, our goal is to continue to be involved in our community to develop it as a space that optimizes peoples property in a way that they are excited about, but also plays into a larger more regional product that moves the North Country forward."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.