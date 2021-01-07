PLATTSBURGH — Insurrection. Attempted coup. Terrorism.
Politicians, commentators and other public figures have used these terms to describe Wednesday’s breach of the U.S. Capitol building by supporters of President Donald Trump aiming to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, which saw former Vice President Joe Biden as the victor.
Though those words and phrases have all been linked to this event, they technically have different meanings, according to SUNY Plattsburgh Political Science Department Chair Dr. Daniel Lake.
DEFINITIONS
Lake, whose teaching areas include terrorism and international conflict, described an insurrection as a rebellion against a duly established government.
"It’d be something where you would see some level of a movement happening in the population."
A coup, or overthrow of the government, has two versions, often with one autocrat overthrowing another by force or coercion, Lake said. The usurper is usually outside the government.
There is also a "self-coup," known in Latin America as an "autogolpe," which the professor described as "an unconstitutional seizure of power or continuation of power."
As an example, Lake pointed to how, when former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori was losing power, he essentially shut down congress to seize power and rule outside the constitution.
Finally, terrorism is a form of coercion, usually involving the use of violence, that seeks to change the behavior of an opposing side, he said.
MIX OF TWO
Lake posited that the violence at the Capitol probably constituted a mix of an attempted self-coup — evidenced by Trump's attempts to stay in power by undermining the election — and a small-scale insurrection, with the president’s followers rising up and storming the Capitol.
Trump has long set the stage for distrust in the election, claiming that a 2020 contest he did not win would be illegitimate, the professor said.
That rhetoric coupled with his attempts to enlist Congressional Republicans, secretaries of state, governors and state legislatures to his cause and help him overturn the results fits within the definition of an attempted self-coup, Lake said.
He argued that Trump stimulated the insurrectionary behavior by literally directing supporters who had gathered at the Ellipse Wednesday to go to the Capitol.
Members of Congress like U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Missouri), who raised his fist as he walked by the protesters, also encouraged them, Lake said, as did media organizations like Newsmax, One America News Network and commentators on Fox News who gave the president platforms where he could go unchallenged.
TOO SOON TO TELL
Speaking Thursday afternoon, less than 24 hours after the mob initially broke into the Capitol, Lake said it was really too soon to tell how things will play out.
"The problem is you’ve got a lot of people who don’t inhabit the same reality as the majority of us seem to. Most people see the election was not fraudulent, it was fairly conducted, there were hiccups here and there, but it was fairly well done and the results were definitive that Joe Biden won.
"However, you do have this substantial percentage of generally Trump supporters who don’t believe that."
On the one hand, Lake would not be surprised if the Capitol breach made some rethink their support of the president's false claims of a fraudulent election. He noted how some senators backed down from their plans to object to electors as the certification process continued once the Capitol was secured.
He compared that to how the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing deterred what had been a growing and increasingly threatening militia movement in the early 1990s.
"A whole bunch of supporters were like, 'This is not what we signed up for.' We might see some of that happening as a result of yesterday."
But, Lake continued, there are a lot of people in the United States who buy into what Trump is saying about the election: that it was fraudulent, that he won in a landslide. These people have been told for decades that Democrats and liberals are evil, socialist and will try to take their freedoms.
"When you're told something for decades, you often start believing it and you're threatened by it," Lake said.
As a result, the professor wouldn't be surprised to see problems with terrorism for a number of years coming out of a right-wing fringe, adding that it would not represent the majority of Republicans.
NO EASY SOLUTION
Dispelling the sentiments that fueled Wednesday’s events will be tough, Lake said.
He commented that while some GOP senators very harshly repudiated the mob and changed their tune on objecting to the slates of electors, more than 100 Republicans, including North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, continued with their plans to object.
“They were kind of giving tepid (statements of), ‘We don’t stand for violence,’ instead of calling people for what they were.”
It is sometimes hard to tell who is a true believer in Trump’s election claims and who is being opportunistic and trying to grab his supporters, Lake said, as both methods are part of politics.
There is no easy solution here, he continued.
“If you were to argue that what we need to do is remove all senators and representatives who supported this effort vocally (for) betraying their oaths, that’s a defensible position. However, if you do that, you play directly into the grievances and distrust and hatred motivating the movement within the larger population.
“Leaving people in office who helped support and create this mess isn’t satisfying, but removing them won’t necessarily fix it.”
